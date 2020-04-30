NMFSC Honors Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Birthday

Courtesy Photo | 200430-N-IT566-001 JOINT BASE FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Apr. 30, 2020) -- Dr. Rick...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200430-N-IT566-001 JOINT BASE FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Apr. 30, 2020) -- Dr. Rick Dickinson, chief of staff (COS) for Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), hosts a teleconference to honor the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps 3rd birthday, Apr. 30. Due to COVID-19, instead of hosting a cake cutting ceremony, Dickinson used the teleconference to introduce himself as the new COS to NMFSC civilians. During the call, he discussed his vision for the civilian corps and thanked them for their continued hard work during these challenging times. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON – Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) chief of staff (COS) honors the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps 3rd birthday, April 30.

Dr. Rick Dickinson, COS for NMFSC, read a letter sent out by Dr. Andrew Jones, director of Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, to the Navy Medicine civilians during a teleconference to thank them for their service.

“With more than 11,500 civilian personnel serving in all aspects of Navy Medicine, I want you to know that your excellence has never been more apparent than it is during this particularly trying and demanding year,” said Jones. “I extend to every member of the Civilian Corps team my personal thank for your positive impact in accomplishing the Navy Medicine mission. Thank you again for your tireless and selfless service. Happy 3rd anniversary!”

Due to COVID-19, instead of hosting a cake cutting ceremony Dickinson hosted a teleconference call with NMFSC civilians to introduce himself as the new COS, discuss his vision for the command and to thank them for their continued hard work.

“I have been with you now for almost three weeks,” said Dickinson. “The professionalism that you all have, the ability to take on whatever mission is set before you, and accomplish it – particularly during this time of the unknown – makes me very honored and humbled to be your chief of staff, ” said Dickinson. “I just want to echo Dr. Jones comments and tell you how much of an honor it is to serve with you.”

Dickinson, was recently hired as the new COS for NMFSC. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corp for 27 years and retired in 2015 as a colonel. He holds a doctorate in Human Resources and is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College.