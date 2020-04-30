RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –Coronavirus disease 2019 restrictions hindered the ability to gather during autism awareness month, but the Exceptional Family Member Program continues to provide medical and force support to military families with special needs.



EFMP understands assessing services for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder can be difficult. It may be more challenging for families in the military who face stressors in their own unique lifestyle. Deployment, residential mobility, parent separation or absence, trauma, loss and reintegration all contribute to the difficulties of ASD assessment.



“Now add an overseas or remote assignment to this,” said Marcia James, 86th Force Support Squadron EFMP family support coordinator.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ASD is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication and behavioral challenges. As the name suggests, it’s a spectrum disability which affects individuals differently and to varying degrees.



On the higher end of the spectrum, people with ASD may require some help in their daily lives. However, at the other end, they simply view the world through a different lens.



Those with ASD may avoid eye-contact, prefer to be or play alone and may not understand personal space boundaries. They may have delayed speech and language skills, repeat words or phrases and use little to no gestures.



Furthermore, those on the spectrum may repeat certain behaviors, including a strict adherence to routine. They may not want to change their daily patterns and might experience a “melt-down” if their routine is interrupted. They also have different ways of learning, paying attention or reacting to things.





The struggles of those with ASD are important to recognize, however, it’s also pertinent to highlight the positives as well.



“Every day is an opportunity to not only be aware of others who are challenged with special needs, but to also be helpful as needed and, most importantly, respectful as we celebrate abilities and not disabilities,” said Lillie Tarver, 86th FSS EFMP family support coordinator.





These individuals can often analyze and see patterns, are detail-oriented, have exceptional long-term memory and possess distinctive imaginations. Just because one has ASD doesn’t mean they’re limited in the things they can do. Though unproven, it’s widely speculated among researchers and historians that several notable pioneers may have been on the spectrum. Amadeus Mozart, Thomas Jefferson, Albert Einstein, Thomas “Blind Tom” Wiggins and Nikola Tesla showed various signs of autism.



Each of them left an impression on the world in some way, shape, or form whether it be through art, music or inventions.



The CDC reports ASD occurs in all racial, ethnic and socio-economic groups. It’s about four times more common among boys than girls. Causes of ASD are currently unknown and have been linked to environmental, biological and genetic factors.



Those diagnosed with ASD, as well as their families and friends, may feel alone in their struggles. While the world continues to be chaotic during COVID-19, resources remain available to Airmen and their families.



EFMP - Family Support Services

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Airman & Family Readiness Center, Building 2120, Lawn Ave.

DSN: 480-5100 or commercial 06371-47-5100



COVID-19 Hotline

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon

DSN: 480-9001 or commercial 06371-47-9001

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 05.01.2020 10:07 Story ID: 368987 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Autism Awareness, by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.