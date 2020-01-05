MCRC honors SLCDA Selections

Photo By Sgt. Servante R Coba | Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy students pose for a group photo on...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Servante R Coba | Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy students pose for a group photo on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s 2019 Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy (SLCDA) in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2019. The Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy is designed to challenge high school students to step outside of their comfort zones and strengthen their confidence and leadership skills while immersing them in Marine Corps culture. The goal of the academy is to return students back to their communities more confident, selfless and better equipped to improve the lives of those around them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Servante R. Coba) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Recruiting Command recently honored 123 students for their achievement being selected to attend the prestigious Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The academy, now in its ninth year, was originally scheduled to take place June 15-20, 2020, but was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the cancellation, MCRC wanted to recognize the achievements of all the students. As part of that effort, the command delivered acceptance certificates and academy shirts to the selected students. The students were also honored during an online recognition tour hosted on the academy’s social media properties. The Class of 2020 were very deserving as they set themselves apart by being selected to attend out of nearly 900 applicants from around the country.

“Your selection is a testament to your noteworthy performance and character, which has set you apart from your peers,” said Maj. Gen. James W. Bierman, MCRC Commanding General, in a letter to the students. “Your commitment to excellence and leadership has been proven by your volunteer work, superior achievement through various extracurricular activities and scholastic excellence.”

The Summer Leadership and Development Academy is a community outreach and social connection program developed by MCRC that revolves around three pillars: character development, leadership and ethics. It was created to allow students to experience ethical decision-making scenarios that simulate world events that young Marines face in daily life, garrison or even combat. The academy lasts six days, and its greatest attribute is the exposure to a variety of Marine mentors throughout the week. The mentorship sessions allow Marines the opportunity to help mold and shape attendees by offering them nuggets of information for use in the future.

“I had hoped to build and improve upon my character and leadership skills and principles to become a better leader not only for today, but for the future,” said selectee Jesse A. Scott, a 2021 graduate from Mountain View High School in Stafford, Virginia. “I had hoped to take what was learned and use it at home, as well as at my school and in the community.” Scott maintains a 4.2 GPA and participated in nearly 150 hours of community service work in order to gain selection. He plans to apply for the United States Naval Academy and become a Marine Officer.

The process to select this group started in October 2019. Nominated applicants submitted packages from across the United States, representing all 48 recruiting stations. Applicants were required to maintain an unweighted grade point average of 3.0 and have participated in a variety of extracurricular activities. Additionally, applicants submitted essays specifically addressing leadership topics. This year’s selectees possessed an overall GPA of higher than a 3.5, and everyone had participated in volunteer work and honors classes.

"The board members were extremely excited to see the volume of highly qualified students who applied to the program this year. It was very competitive, and the applicants who were selected consisted of the best of an impressive group,” said Capt. John R. Grady, SLCDA action officer.

Students are selected by a board of Marines based on a whole-person concept, and rated on their strong academic achievement, active community service involvement, leadership traits and possession of strong moral and ethical standards. Application information was reviewed and validated for selection following the completion of the selection board.

A prerequisite for attendance is that all applicants must have completed their sophomore year in high school and turned 16 to 18 years old prior to SLCDA’s commencement.

“I decided to apply for SLCDA to gain leadership skills and also from an interest in serving my country,” said Hannah Mader, a sophomore at Coral Springs Charter School in Coral Springs, Florida and future Naval Academy hopeful. “From SLCDA, I hoped to gain a better understanding of how to further myself as a leader and also to learn more about the Marine Corps.” She is a member of the National Honors Society and has a 4.0 GPA.

Students who were selected this year and are still eligible to attend next year will automatically be invited to the academy if they apply for 2021. The application window for next year’s academy will open on October 1, 2020.

For more information about the SLCDA or apply, visit https://slcda.marines.com/