86th VRS unveils COVID Armada

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron recently outfitted several models of government owned vehicles in an effort to mitigate potential exposure to coronavirus disease 2019 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2020.



Dubbed COVID Armada, a transparent, protective barrier was installed on the GOVs thereby separating the driver from the passengers, and vice versa.



“Since the pandemic, we’ve been looking for preventative measures for our drivers and passengers,” said Master Sgt. Alan Brown 86th VRS ground transportation supervisor. “We move a lot of different people – patient transport, air crew, Ramstein base personnel. We’ve evolved from gloves and masks and physical distancing to the protective barriers we have now. As information about the pandemic becomes available we continue to evolve our protective stance.”



Several factors were considered during the construction of the protective barriers.



“Our mechanics designed a way to install the protective equipment while keeping drilling to a minimum by using pre-existing holes found within the structure of the bus,” said Senior Master Sgt. Samuel Pastor, 86th VRS vehicle management flight chief. “Once the protective equipment is no longer needed, reconfiguring the bus to its original state will not pose a challenge.”



In addition to efficiency, the 86th VRS team also took visibility into consideration. The protective equipment is entirely transparent, giving drivers the same unobstructed view of both passengers and the road behind them.



After getting a chance to tour the 86th VRS newly outfitted fleet of GOVs, Brig. Gen. Mark R. August, 86th Airlift Wing commander,and Chief Master Sgt. Ernesto Rendon, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, expressed their pleasure with the squadron's ingenuity.



“I think the 86th Airlift Wing is at it’s best when we have a defined problem to solve,” August said. “The 86th VRS approached the COVID-19 challenge with cost-effective solutions that truly emphasized Airmen innovation.”



“This team just proved if you give an Airman a problem to solve they’re going to figure it out,” Rendon added.

