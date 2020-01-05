100th Maintenance Group Wins Maintenance Effectiveness Award

The 100th Maintenance Group won the Category 2 Maintenance Effectiveness Award for 2019, recognizing it as the top medium-aircraft maintenance unit in the Air Force.



The Maintenance Effectiveness Award is presented annually to the unit who has most successfully managed resources to provide safe and serviceable equipment for sustained use in peacetime and wartime.



The Maintenance Effectiveness Award has four categories – small-aircraft maintenance, medium-aircraft maintenance, missile/munitions maintenance and depot.



“It’s all about the professionalism and culture we’ve built for ourselves in the 100th MXG,” said Col. John Tran, 100th MXG Commander. “We never accept ‘no, it can’t be done’ as an answer, and we continuously improve processes. Our Airmen always have innovation on their mind; this award was rightfully deserved by all.”



“We also set the pace by building proficient maintainers, utilizing agility to respond rapidly, collaborate with partners and empower innovation within the unit.”



In the 2019 fiscal year, the 100th MXG generated 1,200 sorties and supported aircrew who accumulated 6,100 flying hours during 24 named operations and exercises and responded to 62 aeromedical evacuation missions across the European and African theater.



As the smallest active duty KC-135 unit in the Air Force, this unit flew some of the most important Priority 1 and 2 missions around the globe – many of which were directed either by the President or the Secretary of Defense.



“There’s not another tanker unit out there taking on the same level of missions and operations day to day,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jacob McGhee, 100th MXG Quality Assurance Superintendent. “Twenty-one percent of our daily sorties in 2019 were directed by the highest levels of leadership.



“Our culture is not only one of pride in what we do, but it’s also one of trying to find more efficient and effective ways to do our jobs.”



The 100th MXG has a history of success -- the unit has earned three consecutive Highly Effective Ratings awarded during the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Unit Effectiveness Inspection. The team was vital in securing the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s second straight Air Force Association’s Verne Orr Award, which recognizes units for making the most effective use of Airmen and their available resources.



Besides keeping a fleet of 15 KC-135s in the air, the 100th MXG also provides maintenance support to the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s CV-22 Osprey and MC-130J Commando II, the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron’s RC-135 Rivet Joint and other transient aircraft.



“It’s such a unique experience being able to work closely with our brothers and sisters in the 352nd and tenant units on base,” said Master Sgt. Jeremy Ryan, 100th Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight Chief. “We’re always getting the most out of Airmen because they’re constantly finding creative ways to train with various mission sets and excelling in doing uncommon work.”



Tran, who has been in command of the 100th MXG since June 2019, agreed.



“The collaboration and partnerships we have here are huge,” he said. “When we won, I reached out to various group commanders and congratulated them as well because this truly was a team effort. We wouldn’t be able to accomplish our part in the mission without others doing theirs and I’m beyond grateful to work alongside them every day.”



With this win, the 100th MXG will compete against seven other maintenance units across the armed forces at the Department of Defense Symposium, scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri in December 2020.



Tran said he will always be appreciative of the dedication and intuitiveness the brave men and women he works alongside bring to the table.



“Even before the award was given, I’ve been extremely proud of our team. Their work was the impetus for why we submitted the award,” he stated. “It’s in our culture, it’s in our Airmen who are willing and able to give us feedback and provide ideas about how we can get the mission done in a different way. Our Airmen and civilians allow for the Air Force to be postured in a part of the world which is of vital importance to the nation’s interest and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

