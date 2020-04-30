MCCS Reopening of Recreational Services

Many areas of California have begun to slowly reopen beaches and other public recreational areas. Marine Corps Community Services aboard Marine Corps Camp Pendleton is following suit by reopening several of the facilities aboard the installation to personnel, while still implementing social distancing measures in an effort to combat COVID-19.



“What I’d ask is your help again with social distancing and policing ourselves,” said U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, commanding officer of Marine Corps Installations West. “Continue to wear a face mask, wash your hands. The same steps that we’ve taken to be successful so far is what will keep getting us there.”



Camp Pendleton’s Marine Memorial golf course is scheduled to reopen Friday May 1, 2020, with hours of operation on Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons will be required to wear face coverings in all common areas where six feet of social distance is not possible. Golfers will play at staggered tee times with 18 minute intervals in between players. No rental equipment will be available and the driving range facility will be closed. There will be no rakes, cup turnovers, flags, drinking coolers, or ball washer access available to customers. Four patrons will be allowed in the pro shop at a time, provided that they are all members of the same group. Carts will be available for patrons with disabilities, and walk-ons will be permitted for players only.



The Windmill Canyon at Marine Memorial golf course will also reopen Friday May 1, 2020, operating Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face Coverings are required to enter the facility with no more than six persons inside at a time to include the Windmill Canyon faculty. To-go food service options are available to customers to allow for proper social distancing measures.



The HITT centers across base will also reopen in the morning of May 1, 2020.



On the same day, Stepp Stables will reopen for services Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the precaution of face coverings required for customers. Further protections are only one lesson instructor per lesson on private trails with no group trails being offered. Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time by calling the facility to make an appointment. All lessons will occur at a minimum of 30 minutes apart to allow staff to properly disinfect equipment for the next users. Lesson students are advised not to touch any equipment unless told to do so by the instructor.



The Auto Skills center will reopen Friday May 1 with the following COVID-19 safety measures. Hours of operation will be Saturdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Face coverings are required for patrons with the exception of working on small projects with no direct assistance from staff or risk to neighboring customers. Sneeze guards and floor spacings have been added to the facility to maintain six foot social distance.



Limited services being offered with a case by case basis to allow welding, tire shop access and use of the machine shop. Every other stall will be utilized to allow for proper social distancing between customers, operating on a first come first served basis with weekend waiting lists available on weekends. All patrons inside the parts store are required to wear face coverings and will be limited to two customers at a time including Auto Skills Center staff. All long term projects and overnight stall rentals are suspended until further notice. Only day projects will be allowed and the customer lounge will remain closed until it is declared safe for reopening.



Recreational shooting will reopen on base on May 1, 2020. Recreational shooting will be open from Fridays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Only one customer is permitted to be in line for the ticket booth at a time with the exception that the patrons are in the same group. Face coverings are required in all common areas where six foot social distancing cannot be maintained. The only payment method that will be accepted are credit cards at this time. Shooters will be staggered throughout the lanes to ensure six foot spacing between customers. Shooters without a lane assigned will sign a phone roster and wait in their vehicles until a shooting lane becomes available for use. No guests are allowed, only shooters will be on the lanes during this time.



Del Mar Beach will reopen for limited use on May 4, 2020, on Mondays through Fridays at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The beach will be open for exercise use only and requires proper social distancing be practice while utilizing the area. Individual and group exercise is permitted provided social distancing is maintained. Experienced paddlers, surfers and swimmers are

permitted to access the water at this time. Face coverings are required to be worn in areas where social distancing cannot be properly maintained. No fishing, stopping, lounging, coolers, gatherings, or chairs are permitted at the beach at this time.



The 13 Area Pool is also scheduled to reopen Monday 4 May, 2020, for limited usage. Hours of operation will be Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pool will be available for active duty personnel only, with no more than ten patrons in the facility at a time. As ten patrons exit the pool then ten more will be permitted to enter. All customers are required to take a hot shower using soap as stated in NAVMED P-5010.4 guidance. This is in an effort to accommodate as many patrons as possible usage will be limited to one hour sessions per customer. No unit workouts will be allowed as well as no sunbathing and no usage of the outdoor HITT facility. No locker usage is available to patrons to maintain social distancing protections.



Beginning on May 4, 2020, MCCS will reopen recreational equipment rentals beginning with propane sales and trailer rentals. The second services that will become available will be rentals of coolers, pop-up tents and grills. Following the implementation of those services tables and chairs will be able to be rented. Higher contact items such as sleeping bags and bounce houses will be offered again once the base has returned to normal operations. Proper cleaning procedures and guidelines provided by the CDC and PHEO are being followed to ensure patron and faculty safety.



As the recreational facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton reopen, it is important that all personnel remain vigilant in upholding social distancing precautions to ensure the safety of

all patrons it is necessary to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the individual facilities and the overall guidelines set by the CDC. For more information on MCCS facilities, please visit: https://www.mccscp.com

