FED Programs & Project Management Division integrates new technology during COVID19

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea—The COVID 19 pandemic has forced U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Far East District (FED) employees to find new ways to approach communication and meetings.

Since the increased level of safety and social distancing, many employees are conducting telework in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Telework also known as telecommuting is a work arrangement in which employees do not commute or travel to a central place of work, such as an office building, warehouse or store.

Jennifer Moore, USACE FED, Air Force Program Branch chief, recognizes the efforts of three of her team members, Dan Novotny, Larry Grant, and Will Daniels, as being at the forefront of technology and were the first on their team to test out WebEx for important meetings.

Moore also wanted to note that Richard Byrd, Deputy District Engineer, was one of the first to use FaceTime meetings, which she states has been a great way to keep the Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD) chiefs engaged and talking almost daily.

“FED Air Force Branch was one of the first branches to use the WebEx program on a regular basis for virtual meetings with internal and external stakeholders and PDTs,” said Daniels. “Prior to the Corona COVID-19 virus outbreak WebEx was not widely used within FED PPMD. To maintain projects schedules, PM’s requested alternate way to conduct meetings with PDTs.”

As cases around the peninsula and within the Camp Humphreys community began to increase, the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level increased from C to C+, resulting in maximum telework. This is when PPMD embraced the new normal and went into action.

“Larry Grant, a district project manager, was the first to request an official WebEx account,” said Daniels. “It only takes a few days to request a WebEx account. You can request an account through the IMO Customer Service Desk or the Online Service Catalog.”

During this period of time, PPMD also welcomed new team members in an unconventional method.

“During HPCON C+ most FED personnel teleworked,” said Daniels. “New Air Force PM Alana Munoz Acevedo and Austin Estopinal were informally introduced to the AF PM team via WebEx.”

Daniels also stated that his section was also able to coordinate meetings with the resident offices in Kunsan and Daegu.

“We utilized VPN connections when teleworking,” said Daniels. “To overcome slower network speeds during peak hours, PDT members turned off video cameras. Agendas and presentation materials were distributed to the PDT prior to the meeting. Participants who did not have computer access were able to call into meetings using the teleconference number.”



According to Daniels and other team members, WebEx is a great alternative for hosting meetings with the PDT, especially when meetings cannot be conducted in person.



The district continues to provide engineering solutions during the COVID 19 pandemic. The HPCON level has since been reduced to C, however, U.S. Forces Korea is continuing with mitigation efforts for all personnel located within the peninsula.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.30.2020 23:57 Story ID: 368964 Location: 41, KR Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FED Programs & Project Management Division integrates new technology during COVID19, by Antwaun Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.