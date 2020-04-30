Logistics Guardsmen keep COVID-19 efforts moving

There are thousands of California National Guardsmen working in direct response to COVID-19, to keep these efforts moving 24/7 logistics personnel are managing vehicle fleets and coordinating the steady supply of food and lodging for Guardsman working at medical facilities, food banks and shelters throughout the state.



At Joint Task Force 115 in Roseville, California a small group of airmen and soldiers in the J4 section are doing this work to keep Cal guardsman fueled and ready to assist their fellow citizens.



“We secure vehicles for different sections of the task force to be able to go out and do their specific operations in the area,” said Senior Airman Austin Wanar, 195th Wing logistics plans. “We also are procuring and tracking the lodging and food needed for our people in the field working at food banks and medical facilities.”



There work involves constant coordination and administrative tracking.



“I have been using our RAPTR (Resource Administrative Platform Tracking and Reimbursement) system to track and capture the logistics piece of getting everyone fed,” said Staff Sgt. Micah Herbert, 195th Wing logistics supply. “We make sure the correct avenues are used to pay for the food and that everything is accounted for.”



Being activated for the JTF has brought the logistics team into a new environment with new challenges.



“At the Wing I primarily do readiness, here at the task force I am supporting current operations in real time, where the readiness work is looking into the future and preparing the force for deployments and other contingencies,” said Wanar. “Here it is about what is happening now, so if we don’t do our job people don’t have lodging and they don’t eat.”



Herbert reflects on the unique challenges and rewards of the joint task force operations.



“With us up here in northern California and having many of our people working in southern California it has been both unique and challenging to support them with geographic separation like that.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 04.30.2020 17:01 Story ID: 368941 Location: ROSEVILLE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Guardsmen keep COVID-19 efforts moving, by TSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.