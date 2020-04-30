MICC-Fort Bliss personnel adapt to meet training requirements

Photo By Ryan Mattox | Maj. Sheiloh Carlos studies Master Resilience Training while teleworking April 21 from...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Mattox | Maj. Sheiloh Carlos studies Master Resilience Training while teleworking April 21 from his home at near Fort Bliss, Texas. Master Resilience Training provides an overview of various tools for coping with adversity, adapting to change and overcoming challenges. This training was developed to adhere to social distancing measures while continuing to meet training needs for members from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Fort Bliss, Texas. Carlos is the team leader for 635th Contracting Team at Fort Bliss. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 30, 2020) -- Members from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Bliss contracting office in Texas recently developed distant learning training products for both Master Resilience Training and the Government Purchase Card Program in an effort to promote social distancing while continuing to meet training needs,



“Despite the ongoing COVID-19, the mission still continues and so do our training responsibilities,” said Miguel Medrano, the deputy director for MICC-Fort Bliss. “Protecting our people has remained a priority from the start. We must take those prudent measures to limit COVID-19’s spread, while also ensuring our people are trained and ready to defend the nation.”



To improve readiness and meet annual training guidance objectives, members of 919th Contracting Battalion completed the MRT and GPC training requirements while teleworking social distancing guidance remains in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fourteen personnel met their MRT training requirements and three new candidates completed their initial GPC training via distance learning.



Joe Craggett, the MICC-Fort Bliss GPC program manager, created GPC training for new cardholders, which highlights regulatory guidance, roles and responsibilities, common issues and application instructions.



“To make it more user friendly, I applied a voiceover to the training slides guiding everyone through the training,” Craggett said. “The idea is for the training to be accessed at any time by our personnel.”



The same process was repeated for the Master Resilience Training, providing an overview of various resilience tools and how to apply them in everyday life for the unit. MICC-Fort Bliss will continue to refine internal processes and meet readiness requirements.



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.