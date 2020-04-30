Area Support Group Poland take postal services to the next level

With a ribbon cutting and ground breaking ceremony held on April 29, 2020, the Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P) Military Post Office is now offering retail support to postal customers. The Post Office in Poznan is the first U.S. Army Post Office (APO) to offer retail services to the Atlantic Resolve (AR) deployed environment. The service allows mailers to bring articles to the post office and mail out packages as you would in any United States Postal Service (USPS) facility in the Continental United States (CONUS). Prior to this, mailers had to rely solely on USPS click and ship in order to mail parcels out. While the retail service does not take the place of USPS click and ship it does offer mailers another option to mail articles out. “It took some coordination effort to pull all of this together, but the results are worth the effort. I could not have done it without the professional support of the Soldiers assigned to augment the post office here. They are truly a magnificent team,” said Darrell Mckown, ASG-P Postmaster for the Poznan APO.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt Krystal Hamilton, APO Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) said, “I couldn’t have done this without the help of the Soldiers. I am excited to be a part of this experience that is bringing so much morale back to the Soldiers deployed here in Poznan, Poland. I want to thank the 1st ID FWD team for being patient with us as we set measures in place for the retail section.”



Reserve-component Soldier Sgt. Keyana Strand, 444th Human Resources Company (HRC) human resources and postal operations NCO said, “This has been a very long and exciting journey with developing the first retail finance section in the post office at Poznan. Everyone came together with their postal experiences to complete this unforgettable task that boosted the morale of every Soldier on the post.”



The Poznan post office team is a cohesive unit comprised of personnel from the 101st HRC, the 444th HRC and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 04.30.2020 16:50 Story ID: 368935 Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Area Support Group Poland take postal services to the next level, by CPT DeLancie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.