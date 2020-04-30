Reserve Region Southeast Adapts to New Virtual Normal

Courtesy Photo | 200425-N-NO245-0004 GREENVILLE, S.C. (April 25, 2020) Navy Operational Support Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200425-N-NO245-0004 GREENVILLE, S.C. (April 25, 2020) Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Greenville Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Jared Henderson, left, and Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Hospital Corpsman Gregory Harris, provide information to their Reservists and respond to questions during a virtual drill weekend video feed. Sailors were engaged both with the NOSC staff and each other, giving a real sense of accomplishment and community according to Henderson. NOSC Greenville is one of Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command (NRSE RCC) Jacksonville’s 19 NOSCs that have a combined total of more than 3,000 full-time support Sailors and Civilians who serve over 8,800 Navy Reserve personnel. RCC Southeast’s mission is to generate mobilization readiness by providing administrative services, training support, and world class customer service to Reserve personnel in support of surge and operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Chance Cocker/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amy M. Taylor, Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Jacksonville Public Affairs



Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command (NRSE RCC) Jacksonville and the 19 Navy Operational Support Centers under its command are adapting to meet the mission under the COVID-19 environment.



“Reserve Force leadership has given us maximum flexibility in continuing to meet readiness requirements through virtual methods,” said NRSE RCC Jacksonville Commander, Capt. Dale Maxey. “While this is forcing everyone to rethink old delivery methods, it is an exciting opportunity to continue to support drill weekends via digital delivery. Any great idea will be considered.”



All regular drill weekends, many annual training opportunities and other Reserve training events have been postponed until May 31 in order to comply with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance to maintain social distancing.



To continue to meet the readiness requirements of the Navy Reserve, NOSCs are staying open and operational, but with reduced onsite staff and using telework rotations.



“Even with social distancing and tele-work, all NOSC functions are available to support our Sailors,” said Maxey. “We want to ensure that no one has to wait until the summer to get their mobilization readiness needs addressed.”



NOSC Pensacola implemented virtual drill weekends through video, text and email platforms. A goal of the efforts, according to NOSC Pensacola Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Mario Melendez, was to mimic as much as possible the standardized face-to-face drill format.



“We prepared for this initiative by contacting units early on to identify their desire to stay on task with the scheduled drill weekend and opt in to the virtual teleworking option,” said Melendez. “From there we provided guidance on teleworking, scheduled time for mustering and tasks, communicated expectations and mediums for touchpoints to pass the status of task completion, and collected requests for required assistance of our Full-Time Support staff.”



Melendez says the changes required a creative and collaborative approach to find solutions to accomplishing a disciplined drill weekend, although the virtual drills did not come without some challenges.



NOSC Pensacola’s manpower and personnel department head, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Chi L. Vue, says accomplishing the virtual drill required overcoming connectivity issues, system delays and various other communication hurdles.



“Although times have been challenging for every command,” said Vue, “I believe our readiness to tackle issues and make the best outcome for our Sailors have been the forefront of our success.”



Even with the challenges, the drill weekend was counted a success. “The virtual drill worked quite well for our unit,” said Chief Boatswain’s Mate Alan Sapp, leading chief petty officer of NOSC Pensacola’s Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 13. “It was both practical and beneficial as it maintained safety for my Sailors and allowed us to complete required training.”



Nearly 500 miles south, NOSC Orlando commanding officer, Cmdr. Michael E. Eatough, used a slightly different approach to communicate with his units. After summarizing all of the needed drill guidance into a one-page memorandum, his staff handed the completion of responsibilities off to the assigned Reserve unit leaderships.



“We are allowing liberal telework,” said Eatough. “We’ve tasked the unit leadership to be responsible and accountable for their telework drill plan.”



A robust communication plan was set-up and tested leading up to the NOSC’s Voluntary Training Unit (VTU) virtual drill weekend. Emails with available software and internet security protocols were sent out and Reservists were directed to use the Ready-2-Serve (R2S) application.



The VTU commanding officer, Capt. Maureen Magnan says her unit leadership demonstrated excellent management by ensuring each member was aware of training and administrative requirements needed for completion during the drill.



“The enhanced telework policy has greatly assisted the VTU by allowing members to complete essential mission requirements even though not physically able to drill at the NOSC,” said Magnan. “Members completed numerous General Military Training (GMT) requirements, Enterprise Safety and Management System (ESAMS) training, electronic Periodic Health Assessments (PHA) and Servicemember Group Life Insurance (SGLI) annual certifications allowing our members to maintain their mission readiness at the highest levels.”



Despite some struggles with navigating the telework process and platforms, members pushed forward with assistance from their units and NOSCs.



“I found some areas to be a problem because of the delayed loading of a program but I was able to reach out to other VTU members to help with the issues I was having to make sure the tasks and training were completed,” said VTU Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Verna Rilley. “I was able to benefit from the drill by completing required training and experiencing something new.”



While virtual drills are a new and sometimes challenging frontier in accomplishing unit training requirements, the COVID-19 protection measures are important to maintain a ready Reserve force. “Our priorities are the protection of our Reservists, our civilians, and our families, and maintaining our ability to support the Navy and Joint Forces,” said Deputy Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Rear Adm. John Schommer.



The protection measures are an encouraging part of the new drill-weekend format for NOSC Orlando VTU Operations Specialist 1st Class Daniel Ortiz, leading petty officer, NOSC Orlando VTU.



“It puts my health and safety first during this pandemic and I am appreciative,” said Ortiz. “I value being healthy so that I can serve my country and take care of my family.”



Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Luke McCollum says the Reserve teams capabilities are an essential part of the Navy’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. “Today we have 1,578 Reserve Component members supporting COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts around the world. Many volunteered within 24 hours and were on station within 48 hours,” said McCollum. “This is the Reserve Force strategic depth that our nation relies upon.”



Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command, Jacksonville serves 19 NOSCs that are staffed by more than 300 full-time support Sailors and Civilians who serve over 8,800 Navy Reserve personnel. Our NOSCs span five states including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Puerto Rico. RCC Southeast’s mission is to generate mobilization readiness by providing administrative services, training support, and world-class customer service to Reserve personnel in support of surge and operational requirements for the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint Forces.