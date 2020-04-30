Deployed National Guard Soldiers commemorate Dachau Liberation with WWII Veterans

Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commander of the National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commander of the National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, speaks via teleconference from his deployed headquarters at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait with eight World War II division veterans April 29, 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp in 1945. Ferrari, along with division leaders and staff spoke with the veterans about their memories of liberation. The ceremony scheduled in Dachau, Germany was canceled due to social distancing requirements of the current coronavirus pandemic. U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT -- The COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown stopped 42nd Infantry Division veterans who liberated the Nazi’s Dachau concentration camp in World War II from being back in Germany for the 75th anniversary of that event.



Instead, the eight veterans who are now in their nineties, marked the anniversary on April 29, by speaking with the commander of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, Major Gen. Steven Ferrari --ten time zone and two continents away in Kuwait-- where he currently commands the Army’s Task Force Spartan about their experiences that day.



The commemorative event at Dachau, which is now a historic site, was to include veterans, survivors, families and members of the 42nd Infantry division. The 42nd, along with the 45th Infantry and 20th Armored Divisions are credited with liberating Nazi Germany’s first concentration camp.



Ferrari took the phone call from a small conference room with his Deputy Command General for Sustainment, Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer, and Division Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush. Other members of the division staff listened in.



The veterans that joined the call were Dee Eberhart, Frank Burns, Hilbert Margol, Elbert Dobbs, Gerald Eaton, Chester Pettey, Russel Fielding and Fidel Mendoza. Their service spanned all three infantry regiments of the World War II division and the division artillery.



The group availability was coordinated through the efforts of the Rainbow Division Veterans’ Foundation, the legacy organization of the division veterans association charged with preserving the history of the division.



Each man recounted their unique memories from liberation day at Dachau, ranging from being part of the lead combat elements to the Soldiers who came by afterwards and saw the consequences of Nazi Germany’s Final Solution.



"I want to thank all the veterans on the call today thank you for your service,” Ferrari said after hearing the veteran’s accounts. “After every meeting we say, “Rainbow, never forget!” and we will never forget the history of this division."



The 42nd Infantry is known as the “Rainbow Division” for its service in World War I as a multi-state National Guard division that was said to span the country like a rainbow.



Elmer Dobbs was a sergeant in the 222nd Infantry Regiment was with the

leading units of the division arriving at Dachau on that Sunday afternoon in 1945.



“When our convoy arrived and opened the gate, we were able to look into the camp,” Dobbs said. “We were looking at a large open area. Several prisoners walking slowly, doing what looked like policing the grounds and what looked like flat cars stacked high with bodies in front of low buildings.”



Dobbs, now 99 years old in Peachtree City, Georgia, said he’d never forget the image of those victims.



The Army’s 42nd Infantry Division deputy commander, Brig. Gen. Henning Linden, accepted the surrender of the concentration camp.



The 45th Infantry “Thunderbird” Division also had forces arrive at Dachau on April 29, approaching the camp from another direction and fighting through an adjoining SS training compound.



The 20th Armored Division had its combat commands in support of both infantry divisions, with tank, armored infantry and anti-tank battalions all employed with the American forces advancing to Dachau.



The liberating Americans discovered more than 32,000 prisoners in a camp originally intended for only 5,000.



Just a day before liberation, in their haste to evacuate prisoners from other camps, a train with about 40 railway cars arrived at the camp. It had left Buchenwald concentration camp filled with 5,000 prisoners. 2,310 of them had died on the train’s three-week journey to Dachau.



With the 222nd Infantry Regiment arriving at the camp and seeing the rail cars was Lt. Russel Fielding, the anti-tank platoon leader.



“When we arrived at Dachau there was corpses in each car,” Fielding recalled. “It was cold, but they did not have clothes to cover them. They were not nude, but they died of cold and malnutrition.”



The lengthy rail transport to Dachau was intended to eliminate as many prisoners as possible from exposure or starvation.



“What is the complaint about man’s inhumanity to man?” said Fielding, now 99 years old in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Nearly every Soldier of the 42nd Division arriving at the camp passed by what has become known as the “Death Train,” said Pfc. Chester Petty, a driver and radio operator for the commander of the 2nd Battalion, 232nd Infantry Regiment.



“I noticed a lot of gaunt, hollow-eyed and starving people walking around in prison garb. There was an over-powering odor in the air, and I wanted to find out where it was coming from,” Petty said.



“I followed it and came to the rail yard. I saw the box cars with corpses piled in and hanging out of the doors. That memory has stayed with me the rest of my life,” said Petty, now 94 and living in Abita Springs, Louisiana.



Petty stayed in the Army and retired as a lieutenant colonel after 26 years, including additional combat service in Korea and Vietnam.



The 42nd Division liberation of Dachau was completed within a matter of hours, and the division continued its advance towards Munich, the birthplace of Nazism.



“The next morning, we were on our way to Munich,” Fielding said. “As we approached Munich, we found balconies and doorways covered with the white sheets of surrender. Perhaps not officially, but the war was over, and Dachau would never be forgotten,” he said.



"We thank you for all that you did,” Ferrari told the group of veterans. “We thank your families for supporting you, and again I want to say thank you for your service.”



"We take it upon ourselves to be good stewards of our Army profession and the history of this division and to make sure that we continue it and make sure the Soldiers, past and future, will know the sacrifices you made,” Ferrari said.



As the 42nd Division marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Dachau, 650 New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the Rainbow Division are deployed to the U.S. Central Command theater of operations as the lead element of Task Force Spartan. The division Soldiers are leading the effort to maintain a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia sufficient to strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity.