Capt. Shalvoy wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

BUCKEYE, Ariz. – Capt. Robert M. Shalvoy, 31, 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion intelligence officer, has been awarded the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award, which will be presented to him at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., August 26.



The General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award is an award given to junior officers throughout the Army. Recipients of this award represent Soldiers from the regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve. They are nominated by their commands because they have demonstrated ideals General MacArthur stood for, including duty, honor and country.



Shalvoy was commissioned to the Military Intelligence Officer branch, after graduating from Union College located in New York in 2011 and detailed to the Infantry. He transitioned to Military Intelligence in December of 2016.



With years of military experience, Shalvoy has deployed twice to combat zones. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2013-2014 and Iraq from 2015-2016. He is also a Deputy Sheriff for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.



“I’d like to stay in the Army as long as I continue to enjoy my service and can continue to make a positive impact on the Force,” said Shalvoy. “I can’t take credit for the award. It is truly a testament to the officers and NCOs that have taken the time to mentor and develop me.”



Shalvoy began his journey to this award when Maj. Gannon Hendrick, 336th CSSB battalion commander, asked him to represent the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) at the 79th Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. He won the Top Officer and Top Overall Competitor competitions.



Based on his performance throughout the past year as the 336th CSSB intelligence officer, his chain of command nominated him for this prestigious award. His packet went through the chain of command, receiving an endorsement at each level through the 79th TSC. From there, his packet was forwarded to the Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve, who ultimately selected him and five other captains to receive this prominent award.



Like most young officers, Shalvoy was mentored by senior non-commissioned officers. In the Army, NCOs are the backbone of the force. He credits his success to his father, Mark Shalvoy, a retired Senior Master Sergeant, and to Jake Baty, his former First Sergeant in Battle Company, 1-32 IN.



“When I was a young Infantry Platoon Leader, thinking I knew everything because I had a Ranger Tab, Jake was larger than life and it seemed like there wasn’t anything he didn’t know when it came to infantry tactics,” Shalvoy remembered. “He embodied what it means to put the mission and the men first. He squared me away and taught me a lot.”



Shalvoy credits his wife, Natalie Shalvoy, for supporting him when he attends battle assemblies and deploying to far off war zones, saying that she has been by his side through all of his military career.



Shalvoy says the true reason for his individual success has been his subordinate Soldiers. His experience, leading his platoon through months of combat in Afghanistan and managing his Intel Analysts team as the 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s S2 have been two of the highlights of his Army career.



The 336th CSSB was originally constituted February 25th, 1943, as the 336th Ordnance Battalion, Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The unit deactivated following World War II, but in 2006, the unit was re-designated as the 336th CSSB in Phoenix. They were next mobilized to support the detention mission in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2011. Since returning from Cuba in 2012, the unit has prepared for expeditionary missions by training at home and at various Army Reserve training centers.

