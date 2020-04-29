Support Where You Need It

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter | U.S. Air Force Maj. Edward Ganigan (center), a chaplain from the 163d Attack Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter | U.S. Air Force Maj. Edward Ganigan (center), a chaplain from the 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, prays for soldiers of the California Army National Guard’s 315th Vertical Construction Company and staff members of the FIND Desert Regional Food Bank in Indio, California, April 29, 2020. Ganigan is responsible for providing support to service members operating within the Inland Empire helping with the COVID-19 crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. - Members of the chaplains corps from the 163d Attack Wing and the 195th Wing are on the move visiting 7 facilities across the Inland Empire providing support to members of the Army and Air National Guard during the COVID-19 pandemic taking a pause on their own lives to be a resource to those who may need it.



Master Sgt. Rene Martin of the 195th Wing and Maj. Edward Ganigan, a chaplain with the 163d Attack Wing, have conducted 27 visits spanning over 200 miles.



"Our mission is to provide spiritual support to all those in the south. All they way from Pasadena to El Centro and even San Diego. It’s very rewarding and a blessing to do what I signed up to do, and to contribute to the folks on the front lines of our domestic operations in the communities,” said Ganigan.



With many services members activated as of April 2, 2020, the chaplain visits are much welcomed says Pfc. Martin Zaragoza, 315th Vertical Construction Company,"To have him here as a resource is a great benefit. People might overlook the mental side of things, but him being here lets people know that help is there if they need it. It’s good for our spirits.”



Zaragoza is one of ten soldiers assisting the Imperial Valley Food Bank with warehouse packaging and distribution at various facilities and the unit helped with the first drive through food distribution event held at the California Mid-Winter Fairgrounds, which aided 356 families to receive 20,000 pounds of food collectively. Families lined up as early as four hours before the event in one hundred degree temperatures to ensure they received the foodstuffs being distributed.



At the food distribution event the chaplain team, didn’t just sit on the sidelines, "When these guys see a Maj. and a Master Sgt. coming out and jump in, help, and see how their doing, it means a lot. They see us as someone there to help and not just someone there to gawk. We develop trust this way and they look forward to us being there. It lets them know that I’m taking the risk too, there’s people that care about them and understand whats their going through,” said Martin.



Cecilia Regalado, a ten year veteran at the Imperial Valley Food Bank said,"Usually we’re busy the first two weeks of the month, but now that this has happened we haven’t stopped. We’re so grateful for any help and support that’s here."



Echoing that, Staff Sgt. Danielle Grigsby of the 315th Vertical Construction Company, knows her soldiers often don’t or can’t go home while working six days a week due to the distance they travel to serve in the Indio community and said, “We’re so busy, so him coming to us and being a positive presence is huge.”



In addition to visiting various sites, Ganigan and Martin are prepared to provide counseling, prayer, connection to other agencies, or even virtual ministry to the military members out in the community.



"Much of what we do is connect people to the support agencies they need when checking in on them. We know that our folks need to focus on their mission, and for some strange reason thats when the garage door breaks or refrigerators go down. They can let us know and we can reach out to other agencies so they can keep focused. It’s a team effort taking care of our troops,” said Ganigan.