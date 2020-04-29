Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Support Where You Need It

    Support Where You Need It

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter | U.S. Air Force Maj. Edward Ganigan (center), a chaplain from the 163d Attack Wing,...... read more read more

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    California National Guard   

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. - Members of the chaplains corps from the 163d Attack Wing and the 195th Wing are on the move visiting 7 facilities across the Inland Empire providing support to members of the Army and Air National Guard during the COVID-19 pandemic taking a pause on their own lives to be a resource to those who may need it.

    Master Sgt. Rene Martin of the 195th Wing and Maj. Edward Ganigan, a chaplain with the 163d Attack Wing, have conducted 27 visits spanning over 200 miles.

    "Our mission is to provide spiritual support to all those in the south. All they way from Pasadena to El Centro and even San Diego. It’s very rewarding and a blessing to do what I signed up to do, and to contribute to the folks on the front lines of our domestic operations in the communities,” said Ganigan.

    With many services members activated as of April 2, 2020, the chaplain visits are much welcomed says Pfc. Martin Zaragoza, 315th Vertical Construction Company,"To have him here as a resource is a great benefit. People might overlook the mental side of things, but him being here lets people know that help is there if they need it. It’s good for our spirits.”

    Zaragoza is one of ten soldiers assisting the Imperial Valley Food Bank with warehouse packaging and distribution at various facilities and the unit helped with the first drive through food distribution event held at the California Mid-Winter Fairgrounds, which aided 356 families to receive 20,000 pounds of food collectively. Families lined up as early as four hours before the event in one hundred degree temperatures to ensure they received the foodstuffs being distributed.

    At the food distribution event the chaplain team, didn’t just sit on the sidelines, "When these guys see a Maj. and a Master Sgt. coming out and jump in, help, and see how their doing, it means a lot. They see us as someone there to help and not just someone there to gawk. We develop trust this way and they look forward to us being there. It lets them know that I’m taking the risk too, there’s people that care about them and understand whats their going through,” said Martin.

    Cecilia Regalado, a ten year veteran at the Imperial Valley Food Bank said,"Usually we’re busy the first two weeks of the month, but now that this has happened we haven’t stopped. We’re so grateful for any help and support that’s here."

    Echoing that, Staff Sgt. Danielle Grigsby of the 315th Vertical Construction Company, knows her soldiers often don’t or can’t go home while working six days a week due to the distance they travel to serve in the Indio community and said, “We’re so busy, so him coming to us and being a positive presence is huge.”

    In addition to visiting various sites, Ganigan and Martin are prepared to provide counseling, prayer, connection to other agencies, or even virtual ministry to the military members out in the community.

    "Much of what we do is connect people to the support agencies they need when checking in on them. We know that our folks need to focus on their mission, and for some strange reason thats when the garage door breaks or refrigerators go down. They can let us know and we can reach out to other agencies so they can keep focused. It’s a team effort taking care of our troops,” said Ganigan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.30.2020 12:48
    Story ID: 368884
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support Where You Need It, by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    guard
    virus
    pandemic
    California air national guard
    el Centro
    California army national guard
    indio
    find
    Julianne showalter
    af link
    inland empire
    Coachella
    af times
    showalter
    ca ang
    163d attack wing
    195th wing
    Julianne m. showalter
    163 atkw
    coronavirus
    covid19c
    315th vertical construction company
    cover-19
    food back
    California mind-winter fiargrounds

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT