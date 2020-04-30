NIWC Atlantic releases Commercial Solutions Opening for Navy, Marine Technology Exercise

Photo By Joseph Bullinger | 190713-N-GB257-001 Camp Lejeune, N.C. (July 13, 2019) Naval Information Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Bullinger | 190713-N-GB257-001 Camp Lejeune, N.C. (July 13, 2019) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic demonstrated nine exploratory technologies at the 21st Century Combined Arms Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) East held at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune July 9-20. ANTX East is the fourth in a series of exercises designed to identify capability options for the warfighter aimed at addressing emerging operational requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released) see less | View Image Page

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic released a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) this month to solicit technology-based proposals from industry, academia and government entities interested in participating in next year’s Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



The CSO is an entry point for research and development organizations to join other innovators at NICE ANTX 2021, an event at which military decision-makers identify promising technologies. Successfully validated products are recommended for rapid prototyping, and flexible spending authorities can be leveraged to speed the needed capability to the warfighter.



All CSO submissions must be received by July 1.



“The Navy and Marine Corps are always looking for ways to turn the ingenuity of everyday Americans into the U.S. military’s latest technologies,” said Lisa Rosenbaum, NIWC Atlantic agreements officer. “To help us match capability and need, the CSO functions similarly to a Broad Agency Announcement, which is a competitive-based notice that reaches out to research communities for proposals. Next year’s ANTX field event will serve as the competitive phase for justification of any follow-on prototyping, experimentation or fielding efforts.”



NICE ANTX 2021 will be conducted on both physical and virtual ranges. Demonstrations of emerging technologies occur alongside Marines in the field to make the exercise as realistic as possible.



Robert Regal, NICE ANTX 2021 chief scientist, said U.S. military leaders believe the future operating environment will require a force that is capable of competing against an adversary for key maritime terrain, achieving sea denial and control, and operating in a denied and degraded environment.



“Therefore,” he said, “the CSO seeks technologies that support developing operational concepts within the Department of the Navy, including the following five specific fields: Command and Control, Operations in the Information Environment, Domain Maneuver, Fires and Effects, and Fleet Support.”



In the early stages of an ANTX, no government funding is provided for participation. However, based on successive assessments, some projects may be negotiated and awarded following the ANTX demonstrations for further experimentation and prototyping.



“To achieve our tactical goals, we know we must prioritize the rapid fielding of promising technologies,” said Capt. Wesley S. Sanders, NIWC Atlantic commanding officer. “One of the best ways to do this is through exercises such as NICE ANTX, where American innovators can shine and high-yield collaboration brings advanced technologies one step closer to our warfighters.”



NICE ANTX 2021 is sponsored by the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and Navy Warfare Development Command, and jointly executed by NIWC Atlantic and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane.



More information about the CSO can be found here:

https://beta.sam.gov/opp/55ac839c29be485dbc9e9fef5b36e0fe/view?keywords=NICE%20ANTX&sort=-relevance&index=opp&is_active=true&page=1&refresh=y



Questions should be addressed to nice.antx21.fct@navy.mil.



