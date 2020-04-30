Loving our four-legged friends: Commissaries offer big savings on pet food, supplies

By Kathy Milley,

FORT LEE, Va. – Commissary shoppers are increasingly checking ingredient labels as they focus on selecting foods that offer their family optimum nutrition. More and more that attitude carries over to the furry members of the family.



“Pet food ingredients and product attributes have become very important selection criteria for the patrons shopping our pet aisles,” said Tracie Russ, DeCA’s director of sales. “They are looking for food and products that deliver health benefits and they’re looking for these premium products outside specialty pet stores – right on our commissary shelves. And we’re making that possible.”



Over the last year, new products have been added in all categories. This includes several innovations in cat litter such as Tidy Cats Naturally Strong all-natural clumping litter and Tidy Cats Breeze unscented litter pellets. There are also products containing Zymox, veterinarian-approved, enzyme-based products which provide pets relief from skin, ear and oral conditions.



These vet-approved products are safe, non-toxic, and easy to use. And the commissary can provide these products to our customers at up to a 56 percent savings compared to vets, pet specialty stores and online markets.



In addition, commissaries have added the newest treats and products to the pet supply assortment. One of them is Pure Harmony, the commissary’s premium brand pet food. Pure Harmony provides pets a whole nutrition, high-grade pet food at everyday savings.



During May’s Pet Month, your commissary will feature new products in pet toys, natural and organic shampoos and flea and tick items.



Several industry partners are celebrating pets during May. Purina ProPlan, is offering an average of 30 – 43 percent off dog and cat food products and is sponsoring a 32-inch Sony TV giveaway for CONUS stores and an Apple IPad giveaway for OCONUS stores. To celebrate, JM Smucker will feature savings on an array of top brands to include Rachel Ray Nutrish, one of their fastest growing pet products, and will sponsor a store display contest with the winner receiving $1,000 in Smucker’s pet products to give away to their patrons.



During the month, Mars Petcare will offer Nutro Essentials products with ”FEED CLEAN” recipes, rich in nutrients and formulated with no chicken by-products or artificial flavors or colors, no corn, wheat or soy protein, at up to a 32 percent savings to commissary customers.



“Our mission is improving the quality of life for our military members, and that includes the furry variety,” said Russ. “Your commissary has everything the pet parent needs for premium, nutritious and affordable treats and supplies.”

