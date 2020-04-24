Rocking With The American Jam Band- Hohenfels Community Members Provide Live Music During COVID-19

HOHENFELS, Germany- While COVID-19 restrictions have halted live music concerts, that hasn’t stopped the American Jam Band from performing. The band, composed of Soldiers and Post Exchange workers stationed at Hohenfels, performed a concert on April 24, 2020 which was live-streamed over Facebook. Soldiers and families from all over the world tuned in to support the American Jam Band.



Normally, you would find the American Jam Band performing in the Zone or a local festival. Now however, they have relied on live streaming to perform their music. Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Legnon, an Observer Coach Trainer assigned to the Mustangs critter team, and the lead vocalist, explains how the idea of live streaming their performance was created.



“I have been doing live acoustic shows in my living room for weeks and now we (the band) wanted to try something bigger,” said Legnon. “We wanted to bring live music to everyone so they can enjoy, have a good time, and forget about what’s going on.”



The band comprised of seven members that believed that social distancing should not lead to social isolation. Organizing a socially distanced concert to be held outside and live-streamed to the masses. A simple concept and idea, but the band did have its work cut out for them and challenges that were to be faced.



One challenge the band faced was performing with face masks, as well as being socially distanced during the live performance. Master Sgt. David Ruiz, an Observer Coach Trainer assigned to the Grizzlies critter team, and guitarist for the band, describes the problems they faced while performing.



“Being socially distanced takes away dynamics and interaction because we usually face the crowd, we all wore our masks and as we were singing or interacting with the Facebook live crowd, we had to position ourselves far away so that no one was directly in front of each other,” said Ruiz.



Even with new obstacles to overcome, the band was delighted to perform during a time when people needed it most. Playing popular music for all who tuned in to dance to for a solid hour, while reminding everyone that during this trying time there is still fun to be had.



“Overall, it was an incredible experience to be able to bring some joy and smiles to service members, families, friends, and to a worldwide audience during difficult times,” said Ruiz



With COVID-19 still having a presence in Germany all of the festivals have been canceled for the year, but the American Jam Band is proof that music can come from anywhere and no one has to go without their music and end on a sour note.

