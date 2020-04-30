Fort Riley welcomes new Soldiers while preventing the spread of COVID-19

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division welcomed 152 newly trained Soldiers from Fort Benning and placed them under temporary restriction of movement Apr. 16 at Fort Riley, Kansas.

The restriction of movement policy is meant to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 on Fort Riley and in the region.

The soldiers completed their one station unit training at Fort Benning and will report for duty at their first assigned unit following the period of restriction. The goal of the site is to train and care for Soldiers while they’re in transition, according to 1st Sergeant Christian Burt, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, deputy mayor of the restriction of movement site.

“We know it’s hard, especially for a group of new Soldiers dealing with the COVID pandemic,” said 1st Sgt. Burt. “They’re just coming in and this is their first introduction to the Army.”

Fort Riley and the surrounding community have taken steps to make the transition as comfortable as possible for the new Soldiers while actively taking precautions to prevent worsening the spread of the virus in the region.

“The USO have been doing an awesome job,” said 1st Sgt. Burt. “They’ve been brining video games, TV’s, DVD players. Just a lot of stuff for entertainment.”

The Soldiers maintain social distancing at all times, according to Captain Thomas Vierra, 3rd AHB, 1st AR, 1st ID, mayor of the restriction of movement site.

“There’s at least 6 feet of space and wall lockers between each bunk,” said Cpt. Vierra. “We disinfect the barracks and laundry facilities regularly and gym equipment is disinfected after each use.”

The efforts at the restriction of movement site are part of the 1st Infantry Division’s larger strategy to protect Soldiers, prevent the spread of COVID-19, and preserve readiness to answer the Nation’s Call if necessary.

“The Army is taking care of its Soldiers,” said 1st Sgt. Burt. “The community, the USO, everyone supports us. We truly do appreciate it. We basically want the community to know that we’re trying our best to keep the virus contained, we’re trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 04.30.2020 10:22 Story ID: 368865 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US