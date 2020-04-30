Labor day in Belgium pays tribute to workers

Courtesy Photo | The lily of the valley’s tradition dates back to the Renaissance period. (Courtesy photo)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The lily of the valley’s tradition dates back to the Renaissance period. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES, Belgium -- In Belgium, Labor Day, sometimes referred to as International Workers’ Day, is observed on May 1. Although some people see Labor Day as a time for rest, this day is dedicated to paying tribute to workers and acknowledging their contributions to the Belgian economy.



The tradition of Labor Day goes back to May 1, 1886, when the first eight-hour workday went into effect by the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions of Canada and U.S. The federation made the decision to establish eight-hour workdays after massive strikes occurred in the U.S. as workers protested working long days in inhuman conditions.



From the beginning of the 20th century, Belgians observed Labor Day, known as “Fête du Travail” in French-speaking communities, on May 1. The day is a federal holiday in most European countries. Some countries, however, such as The Netherlands and Denmark, do not observe the holiday. Other countries in Asia, Africa and South America also observe Labor Day on May 1.



In the U.S., people celebrate Labor Day on the first Monday of September instead of May 1 to honor the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made for the country.



May 1 is also a day for another tradition in Belgium. On that day, many people give a few sprigs of lily of the valley to their loved ones as a way to wish them happiness throughout the year. The lily of the valley’s tradition dates back to the Renaissance period. The King of France, Charles IX, visited his country’s Drôme region with his mother and received sprigs of the lily as a lucky charm. He appreciated the smell so much that, one year later, he decided to give the ladies of the Court sprigs of lily as a lucky charm too.



Of course, with the COVID-19 situation, it might not be possible to purchase a lily of the valley and offer it to someone this year, but you can still wish happiness to family members and friends by calling them or sending a virtual card.