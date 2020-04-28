A smile on the face is all it takes

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Hobbies are a welcome relief during the Stay-Home, Stay-Safe state order. Some residents are even putting them to good use to try and put a smile on the face of another.



One woman from L’Anse has been sending cards to the patients in the local hospitals and has now added the ‘local’ veterans’ home that is over an hour away in Marquette.



“When this all came about, I decided that I wanted to make cards for some of the different hospitals, which I did, and then I made 180 of them for the residents of the Jacobetti Home for Veterans,” said Alice Hokenson.



Hokenson wanted to do something to help people anyway she could. She has been making cards for over a decade now and had the materials already on hand. So, she decided to put her love and talent to good use.



“I did that mainly to let them know that they weren’t forgotten, because I know that they can’t have visitors now because of the virus,” said Hokenson. “I just wanted to say thank you for what they have done for our country. To me the veterans are very special people, because I know the sacrifices that they and that their family have made over the years.”



Hokenson, a widow for 25 years, whose husband was a Navy veteran that served two tours in Vietnam, understands what the families go though. She knows how hard it can be to have that loved one far away.



“I thoroughly enjoyed doing it and I did it to hopefully put a smile on somebody’s face,” said Hokenson. “I wanted to do it, and it made me feel a little closer to my husband.”



Hokenson is making staying home work for her with her homemade cards. First, she stamps the front of the cards with a stamp that represents all the military components. Under that, she adds a Winston Churchill quote, and inside, a thank you to each one of them. Trying to make each veteran feel a little special during these times is the goal.



“You can’t put a price on the cards. Like anything that is homemade, you can’t put a price on it because it’s made with love,” said Hokenson. “I just want my cards to be able to touch someone. I just want them to feel that they are special and to let them know that people are thinking about them and that they’re not necessarily alone or forgotten.”



During the response to this pandemic, many across the nation are alone, but Hokenson is trying to make it a little easier for the veterans. She has her hobbies with her, but the residents are unable to do the things that normally fill their day, although the Jacobetti Home does try to meet their needs at all times, especially now.



“Members do not have as much contact with family, with volunteers, or with each other, so receiving a card right now is exceptionally thoughtful,” said Sarah Johnson, a volunteer coordinator with the Jacobetti Home.



Johnson said the Home gets cards all year round, especially during holidays, but she was surprised that they didn’t get bombarded with cards at this time because the members really do enjoy them. The homemade ones are a little more special because it means someone put thought into it.



“At any time a card is really, really special, and if it’s got a specific kind of note rather than just a signature, that’s what the members want, and what really lifts them up. It’s really thoughtful and kind communication,” said Johnson. “When somebody does something that is personalized to the veterans, like with a military feel, that is definitely more memorable to the service members.”



The veterans will display the cards in their rooms or on their doors, happy to know they are being thought of.



“They’re pleased that people are thinking about them and sending good cheer, and we really appreciate that people are taking time to remember our members that served and take time to do something special for them,” said Johnson.



Hokenson, who turned 77 this month, doesn’t know if she’ll be able to keep up this current pace, but she knows of several veterans in her area that would also enjoy a card and will be making more for them, all to make a veteran smile.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 04.30.2020 08:39 Story ID: 368852 Location: L'ANSE, MI, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A smile on the face is all it takes, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.