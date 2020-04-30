USFK leaders visit the Wolf Pack

Gen. Robert “Abe” Abrams, U.S. Forces Korea commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Tagalicud, USFK command sergeant major, visited Kunsan Air Base to learn more about how the Wolf Pack has remained 100 percent free of the coronavirus, April 28.



Abrams and Tagalicud were joined by Wolf Pack leaders as they visited the 8th Medical Group, American Forces Network and the base fitness center. The USFK leaders also had the chance to sit down with Wolf Pack Airmen and Soldiers before receiving a briefing from the Kunsan COVID-19 Coordination Cell.



“Our number one priority is protecting the force to protect the mission,” said Abrams. “All of the Wolf Pack’s actions, all the way up and down the chain of command, are the gold standard in regards to COVID-19 prevention.”



The Kunsan COVID-19 Coordination Cell is a working group made up of representatives from nearly every Wolf Pack agency, including emergency management, legal, public health, public affairs and command post. The group has developed standard operating procedures to help balance the base posture while continuing to support Wolf Pack personnel in COVID quarters.



“I attribute our success to remain 100 percent free of the coronavirus to the KC3 and every unit they represent,” said Col. Tad Clark, 8th Fighter Wing commander.



Throughout his visit, Abrams emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and open and honest communication with the community while continuing to motivate servicemembers and curb complacency.



“The medical community on the peninsula has done a wonderful job,” said Abrams. “But we’re not done. We must sustain momentum and find new ways to encourage all of our U.S. Forces Korea servicemembers, civilians, contractors and dependents to continue to do the right thing.”

