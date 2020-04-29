Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard Assisting Additional Skilled Nursing Facilities in Los Angeles County

    Cal Guard Assisting Additional Skilled Nursing Facilities

    U.S. Army Spc. Makayla Montz and Pfc. Marc Jules Ocampo, California National Guard

    LONG BEACH ARMORY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Story by Capt. Jason Sanchez 

    California National Guard   

    California National Guard regional medical support teams are currently missioned to assist skilled nursing facilities at ten sites in Los Angeles County as of April 29, 2020. All skilled nursing facilities in California were contacted by the Governor’s Office earlier this week to provide information about requesting assistance. Those requests are being submitted to and assessed by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

    U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Scott, Joint Task Force 224 Medical Command officer in charge, confirmed, “We currently have medical support teams assigned to ten skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County; we’re augmenting staff at those sites, and our teams are working under the authority of the administrators for each site where we have been assigned.”

    The medical support teams each consist of an eight person team with physician’s assistant or a registered nurse, medical technicians, and one medical administrator. An additional site in Orange County has a two person team. The Soldiers and Airmen on the teams are performing a variety of missions at each facility.

    “The regional medical support teams are working with non-COVID-19-positive residents,” said Scott. “They are providing general ADL (Activities of Daily Living) services, sharing best practices, assessing care needs of patients and staff, and performing CNA-type (Certificated Nursing Assistant) duties.”

    The JTF 224 Medical Command has been working with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to serve the healthcare needs at skilled nursing facilities within the county. As medical teams’ missions conclude at some facilities, they are medically screened, and reassigned to other sites as needs arise.

    The California National Guard’s response missions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern California also include supporting food banks, homeless shelters, testing sites, and medical supply warehouses in addition to supporting the skilled nursing facilities.

    Almost 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen from the Army and Air components of the California National Guard have been activated to support humanitarian missions throughout the state, with a total force capability of up to 19,000 personnel. The California National Guard supports emergency operations and civilian agencies at the order and direction of the governor.

    “There is a sense of pride among all of us who are able to provide support to those in need,” said Scott. “We’re here to serve the citizens of California.”

