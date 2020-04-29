Florida Guardsmen support new drive through testing site in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Florida National Guard (FLNG) supports first COVID-19 drive-through Community Based Testing Site (CBTS) at Holiday Park in the city of Fort Lauderdale.



Guardsmen from the 2-124th Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) will be providing logistical support to the city and other local partners at the new Holiday Park site. The 2-124 is also supporting the CBTS drive through location at C.B. Smith Park, as well as two walk-up CBTS locations in Broward County.



“We are here to do whatever (local authorities) need us to do and we are happy to do it,” said 1st Lt. Mason J. Lewis, the 2-124th Regiment’s officer in charge at the CBTS. “It’s important what we are doing and it’s humbling to be a part of this mission assisting the citizens of Florida.”



The new testing site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am until 6pm by appointment only and will only accept people in vehicles who need to get tested. The CBTS will not be able to support those on bikes, pedestrians or animals at this time.



“This is important for the city of Fort Lauderdale and its citizens to combat the virus,” said Chris Lagerbloom, Fort Lauderdale’s city manager. “The Guard has been amazing and mobilized faster than we ever thought. We are thankful for the Guard and first responders.”



The Florida National Guard has more than 2,900 Guardsmen on duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response. Soldiers and Airmen are currently operating 14 Community Based Testing Sites locations, and have administered over 85,000 sample collections to date at those sites. In addition, the Guard is supporting the Florida Department of Health’s screening operations at seven Florida airports.

