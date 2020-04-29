Beale Air Force Base, Calif. -- Custodial agreements are a necessary part of some Air Force family’s lives. With the recent pandemic and Department of Defense travel restrictions being extended, families are concerned how custodial agreements may be affected.



However, families can breathe a sigh of relief due to guidelines recently defined within the DoD Stop Movement order.



“The current DoD restrictions only impact official travel and the sponsors leave capability,” says 2nd Lt. Michael Keely, 9th Force Support Squadron, OIC Career Development. “If a member has a situation where one of their dependents is required to travel in order to meet custodial requirements, that would not require any action on behalf of the MPF if the member isn’t violating the most current leave restrictions.”



These are trying times for Airmen, DoD employees and humanity as a whole. Families should feel more at ease knowing their command team has their back during this pandemic.



“It can be done safely, in a smart manner, and with common sense”, says 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, Col. Andy Clark. “Come up with a safe plan with your leadership and we will support you”.



For the most up-to-date guidance please visit MyPers. Once there, click “COVID-19 guidance.” This will provide members the latest information for the DoD Stop Movement order.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2020 Date Posted: 04.29.2020 14:26 Story ID: 368787 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE , CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID and Custody, by SSgt Taylor White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.