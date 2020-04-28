Harry S. Truman Family Readiness Group Collects Care Packages

Courtesy Photo | 200428-N-NX690-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 28, 2020) The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200428-N-NX690-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 28, 2020) The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Family Readiness Group hosted a care package collection for Sailors aboard Truman April 28, 2020. This package collection comes as HSTCSG remains at sea in the Western Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Family Readiness Group hosted a care package collection for Sailors aboard Truman April 28, 2020.



This package collection comes as HSTCSG remains at sea in the Western Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.



“This effort demonstrates the support of the families and our desire to take care of our Truman Sailors during their ongoing mission,” said Kelli Sybrowsky, president of the USS Harry S. Truman Family Readiness Group. “We love and miss them and are looking forward to their return.”



In order to protect the crew of Truman, packages will be collected and handled in a way that prevents the potential spread of COVID-19. This includes no person-to-person contact during the drop-off and a dwell time before delivery to the ship. Furthermore, the care packages will be delivered to Truman via Replenishment-at-Sea (RAS), to further protect the crew from potential COVID-19 transmission.



“We are deeply grateful for the support of our Truman Family Readiness Group and all our families and loved ones,” said Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, Truman’s commanding officer. “Sailors always love receiving care packages from home. However, it’s particularly moving during these times, when we are honestly more concerned with our families’ well-being than our own, that the FRG would make this concerted, tangible effort to demonstrate their care and affection for our Sailors.”



The HSTCSG is an example of how U.S. naval forces are inherently flexible and provide presence and capabilities when and where needed. The ships within the strike group remain ready to respond to emergent tasking around the globe, providing critically needed capabilities for emerging crises.



C2F exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic.



For more information, contact C2F public affairs at ashley.hockycko@navy.mil.



For more news from U.S. 2nd Fleet, visit https://www.c2f.navy.mil/ and for more information visit http://www.facebook.com/US2ndFleet/ or http://twitter.com/US2ndFleet