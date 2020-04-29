173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team co-locates in new building

The number one priority of 173rd Fighter Wing leadership is taking care of its Airmen.



The current, ongoing COVID-19 pandemic racing across communities and states, has sharpened this priority as the base works to support Airmen through any number of difficulties caused by the virus.



One timely tool the wing is bringing to bear is the newly created resiliency team.



“We are focused on hiring quality professionals into key positions necessary to support our Airmen's behavioral, mental, physical, and spiritual health,” said Col. Brad Orgeron, the 173rd FW Vice-Commander. “Over the past year, the 173rd Fighter Wing has hired a new Director of Psychological Health, full-time Chaplain, Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager, Yellow Ribbon Coordinator, and established our Community Health and Wellness Center programs.”



All of those provide support to Airmen as their core mission and wing leaders felt it would make the most sense to have them located in the same building.



“Our next step is to co-locate these professionals in our Resiliency Operations Center where Airmen and their families can go for support, resources, and information,” Orgeron said. “This centralized location will serve to encourage Airmen and family members to overcome barriers which dissuade them from accessing resources and support services that are available and specifically tailored for them.”



Following a recent update the DPH’s office, Airman and Family Readiness and the Yellow Ribbon Coordinator are located in building 239, the building previously occupied by the Army National Guard.



A further renovation is planned for this winter, which will allow the chaplain’s office, sexual assault prevention and response coordinator, equal opportunity, as well as community health and wellness center to move into the same building, thereby bringing the resiliency team under one roof.



The numbers for all of these services remain the same in order to preserve continuity and they stand ready to assist Airmen and their families as before. For Airman and Family Readiness call (541) 885-6112, for DPH Jenn Green call (541) 885-6433, for DPH Mariana Peoples call (541) 885-6644, for Yellow Ribbon Coordinator Ainslee Trinchitella call (541) 885-6209.

