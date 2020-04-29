NSA Naples Spreads Awareness During SAPR Month Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Courtesy Photo | Lynn Whiteaker, a clinical counselor at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fleet and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lynn Whiteaker, a clinical counselor at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fleet and Family Support Center, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Proclamation in support of NSA Naples’ concerted efforts to prevent sexual assault, thereby strengthening the Navy community, Apr. 24, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and southwest Asia. (Photo by Nancy Powers) see less | View Image Page

By Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Sherrion Robinson



With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the minds of many people around the world, some may have forgotten that April is Sexual Assault Awareness month.



In 2009, former President Barrack Obama officially proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Every year during the month of April, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, along with the entirethe Department of Defense, takes particular time to educate and inform those within its ranks.



“The DoD adapted it as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month,” said NSA Naples Victims Advocate (VA) Nancy Powers. “This was done so that we were not just raising awareness, but also educating communities on how we can all prevent sexual assault.”



With 50 uniformed Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) VAs and one civilian, NSA Naples is continuously bringing awareness and education to those attached to the command. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many of the activities that bring awareness, such as “Walk in their Shoes,” which highlights the need to realize that the victims of sexual assault can be anyone; or poetry slams that create a safe space to express the emotions connected with the trauma of sexual assault, have been cancelled to prioritize the well-being and safety of Sailors and other community members.



To some, the challenge of bringing awareness to the SAPR program during this time would seem impossible. For the VAs of NSA Naples, it’s a test of creativity. In an effort to conform to Italian decrees and maintain current social distancing practices, the NSA Naples VAs have made various virtual activities available for the NSA Naples community to enjoy and use for self-education.



“Community members can check out the [Naples] Fleet and Family Support Center Facebook page,” said Powers. “Due to COVID-19, all of our efforts are done virtually. SAPR is focusing on self-care this month with activities like meditation and yoga. We also have poetry readings and showings, and we have uploaded coloring pages and word puzzles, all to bring awareness to sexual assault.”



Though times may be trying during this outbreak, those that are a part of the SAPR program want to remind the NSA Naples community of their motivation to be of service to the community and how grateful and honored they feel to be trusted with such an important responsibility.



“From my perspective, becoming a SAPR VA means I am fortunate to be placed in a position to help others and make a difference within my community,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tasherika Odums, assigned to NSA Naples Security department.



“Being a SAPR VA, for me, means that I am a pillar of strength for those who need it most,” said Air Traffic Controler 2nd Class Carolina Crumbacker, assigned to NSA Naples Air Operations department. “I get to be a trusted confidant and an example of what it means to uphold the standard.”



While the month may be coming to an end, for the 51 SAPR VAs this is a year-round duty and they will continue to make themselves available 24/7 to uphold the U.S. Navy’s standard of excellence and camaraderie.



“Although we observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Response Month in April, we should all be doing our part to promote awareness and prevention of sexual assault and all destructive behaviors every day,” said Powers.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



For more news about NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve on board the installation, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.