New York Air National Guardsmen Support America Strong Flyover in New York City

Photo By Timothy Jones | At the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome: Senior Airman Ward Seymour (nearest) and 1st Lt. Quinn Tilley of the 224th Air Defense Group prepare for the April 28 America Strong New York City flyover. Designed to show national solidarity, the America Strong flyover featured the Air Force Thunderbird and Navy Blue Angel demonstration aircraft and was conducted to honor healthcare personnel and essential workers in the New York metro area. The 224th ADG provided tactical control, airspace deconfliction and coordinated refueling tankers for the flyover. (U.S. Air national Guard photo by Timothy Jones)

ROME, N.Y.--New York Air National Guardsmen at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, N.Y. played a key supporting role in the April 28 America Strong flyover honoring healthcare personnel and essential workers in the New York City metro area.



Composed of six Air Force F-16C/D Fighting Falcons and six Navy F/A-18C/D Hornets, the flyover lasted about 40 minutes. Pilots from the Thunderbirds, the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, and the Blue Angels, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, flew the aircraft.



The Eastern Air Defense Sector, known as EADS, is staff by members of the New York Air National Guard and is responsible for the defense of United States airspace east of the Mississippi. When key national events happen that involve airspace management, the Airmen at EADS and the 224th Air Defense Group, play a role.



EADS provided tactical control, airspace deconfliction and coordinated refueling tankers for the flyover. The unit incorporated the aircraft into one of its datalink networks as well, which improved the pilots’ situation awareness and safety.



Unit personnel were also available relay information between the aircraft and demonstration squadrons’ public affairs teams if needed.



“As New Yorkers, it was a privilege to play a small part in the nation’s salute to medical care workers and essential personnel in the metro area who have risked their own health to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Paul Bishop, commander of the 224th Air Defense Group, which provides the New York Air National Guard forces to conduct EADS mission.



During the 40-minute flyover, the planes crossed Manhattan, looped over Newark, New Jersey, flew due east over Brooklyn and the length of Long Island before turning northwest over Long Island Sound. The planes then passed over Stamford, Connecticut and traveled almost due south over White Plains, The Bronx and Brooklyn as they proceeded to Trenton, New Jersey and Philadelphia.



America Strong is a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several more flyovers are planned for other cities in the coming weeks.



A headquarters unit of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Command/1st Air Force, EADS is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S. Manned by Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group, the unit monitors the skies over using sophisticated radar and tracking technology.