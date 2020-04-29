Team Mildenhall transports COVID-19 equipment to Ghana

Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | Air mobility Airmen and contractors from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron, RAF...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | Air mobility Airmen and contractors from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, push pallets of cargo onto a K-loader off of a C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 9thAirlift Squadron, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, during a medical cargo mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 18, 2020. The 727th MS and 9th AS took part in a mission which involved delivering COVID-19 test kits and other equipment to Accra, Ghana, to be distributed throughout the U.S. African Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau) see less | View Image Page

Air mobility Airmen and contractors from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron based at RAF Mildenhall, along with the 9th Airlift Squadron, from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware recently took part in helping to deliver COVID-19 medical equipment to Accra, Ghana.



The equipment, which included dry and wet ice, testing kits and other personal protective equipment, will be distributed to hot spots in the U.S. African Command area of responsibility.



“This vital equipment was purchased to help Ghana and the rest of the continent combat what’s becoming known as the ‘invisible enemy’,” said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Murphy, 727th AMS Air Terminal Operations Center noncommissioned officer in charge. “A lot of different organizations and countries had a hand in coordination to help this run smoothly and it was great to see us coming together to tackle this pandemic.”



According to Murphy, this was the first mission of its kind to be performed by the 727th AMS.



“It’s always a great opportunity to take on a new mission,” he said. “Now that we see the efficiency in which we were able to accomplish it, I believe it will remain an option the 727th AMS will be able to handle into the future.”



Logistics also played a hand in the mission. According to Maj. Thomas Reynolds, 727th AMS commander, it would not have been made possible without the help of the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, who had provided fuel to the C-5, and Angela Day, a member of the 727th.



“Logistics is never easy, but thankfully we have teammates like Angela who make distribution situations look easy,” Reynolds said. “Her hard work and coordination with our talented partners across Team Mildenhall, Air Mobility Command and with the local UK supplier, made this move a reality.”



Every day, AMC Airmen live by the mantra “We answer the call of others, so that they may prevail” and Reynolds believes this mission showed how the 727th AMS is prepared to respond at any moment.



“The men and women of the 727th AMS are in the business of helping people through the execution of rapid global mobility,” the commander said. “Whether that’s moving aircraft parts to the flight line, household goods to the front door, or medical supplies to the front line, our team work hard to deliver,” Reynolds said.