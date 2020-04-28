Team Little Rock FTAC emerges virtually

Team Little Rock’s First Term Airman Course is continuing to uphold one of Air Mobility Command’s priorities — developing the force — through the ongoing COVID-19 situation by delivering the course virtually.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brock Atchley, 19th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, explained that there is a continuum of learning that occurs called Airmanship 100, 200 and 300. Airmen receive Airmanship 100 during basic military training, Airmanship 200 during technical school, and Airmanship 300 during FTAC.



“The purpose of FTAC is to transition the Airmen from a training environment to the operational Air Force,” Atchley said. “The content in Airmanship 300 is valuable information to ensure these Airmen are thinking critically about their role in the Air Force. We need to continue FTAC, even virtually, to ensure they receive this content. While FTAC is not intended to be administered virtually, we need to be flexible to operate in the environments that are presented.”



Although the course will be now be just three days in a Google Classroom, it is important for Airmen to have knowledge of the resources available to them while connecting with peers who are also trying to settle into their first duty station.



“Our delivered content will continue to stress the importance of connectedness,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans, 19th Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of FTAC. “This is the original intent of FTAC, to provide a common shared experience amongst newly assigned personnel at their first duty station. We will continue to show how staying connected and informed can get us through even the most difficult of times.”



FTAC instructors will closely monitor how the students interact with each other to continuously revise and improve the new delivery format.



Even while social distancing, Airmen are encouraged to find other ways to continue to stay connected and driven.



“Remember why you joined,” Atchley said. “Stay motivated and look for innovative ways to accomplish your mission. This is an unprecedented time in our nation and world, it will take unprecedented courage and innovation to find our way through.”

