Fort Leonard Wood’s housing partner, Balfour Beatty Communities, recently began using a new email-based survey to better gauge resident satisfaction with their homes and neighborhoods.

The survey – called SatisFacts – is sent to on-post housing residents after move in, move out, when a work order is completed and annually.

“They used to issue a physical comment card,” said Luis Rosario-Febus, Housing Division chief. “This new survey is more comprehensive, providing better feedback.”

Resident satisfaction is calculated as either exceptional (a score of 4.5 to 5), superior (4 to 4.49) or average (3.5 to 3.99).

“Any score below average is a red flag for us,” Rosario-Febus said. “That is why it’s important for the resident to fill out the surveys – so we can have a true assessment of the work.”

Rosario-Febus said residents who may have deleted their survey by accident can request another survey by emailing help@satisfacts.com.

“We’d really like to see every resident filling out their surveys because it really does help improve the quality of our Soldiers’ on-post housing experience,” Rosario-Febus said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Date Posted: 04.28.2020 18:34 Story ID: 368738 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood Homes using new, email-based satisfaction survey, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.