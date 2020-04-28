Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood Homes using new, email-based satisfaction survey

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Story by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood’s housing partner, Balfour Beatty Communities, recently began using a new email-based survey to better gauge resident satisfaction with their homes and neighborhoods.
    The survey – called SatisFacts – is sent to on-post housing residents after move in, move out, when a work order is completed and annually.
    “They used to issue a physical comment card,” said Luis Rosario-Febus, Housing Division chief. “This new survey is more comprehensive, providing better feedback.”
    Resident satisfaction is calculated as either exceptional (a score of 4.5 to 5), superior (4 to 4.49) or average (3.5 to 3.99).
    “Any score below average is a red flag for us,” Rosario-Febus said. “That is why it’s important for the resident to fill out the surveys – so we can have a true assessment of the work.”
    Rosario-Febus said residents who may have deleted their survey by accident can request another survey by emailing help@satisfacts.com.
    “We’d really like to see every resident filling out their surveys because it really does help improve the quality of our Soldiers’ on-post housing experience,” Rosario-Febus said.

