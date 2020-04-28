Minnesota Guardsmen continue to prepare for deployment amid COVID-19 restrictions
April 28, 2020 (MANKATO, Minnesota) -- Approximately 700 Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Mankato-based 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry are training and preparing for deployment to the Horn of Africa later this summer.
“The health and well-being of each of our Soldiers and their families is very important,” said Lt. Col. Chip Rankin, commander of the 2-135 Infantry. “Every mitigation measure that is feasible will be applied to ensure the safety of our Soldiers while they complete the tasks required for this mobilization.”
The deployment, which is part of a normally-scheduled rotation, has currently not been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the Minnesota National Guard continues to ensure its Soldiers are trained and ready for the mission ahead.
Part of that preparation involves evaluating Soldiers’ medical and dental status to ensure they are eligible to deploy. Last week, more than 400 Soldiers from the battalion were screened over a five-day period at two separate locations.
The screening was modified to adhere to Centers for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing. The unit identified only select personnel who need to be cleared for medical or dental deficiencies. Those personnel reported to Camp Ripley or Cottage Grove where they underwent COVID-19 screenings prior to meeting with medical and dental providers to assess their medical readiness.
The Soldiers from the battalion will continue to complete administrative tasks and training remotely and will come together in June for additional training at Camp Ripley prior to deployment later this summer.
While the COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges and uncertainties, the Minnesota National Guard continues to ensure that soldiers are prepared to support missions that are critical to the nation’s defense and security.
“We must not trade fear from COVID-19 for the dangers of being unprepared at meeting the challenges and risks that lie ahead in Africa,” said Rankin.
