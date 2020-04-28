NUWC Division Newport graphic designer, Public Affairs team win Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards

Photo By David Stoehr | Kerri Spero, a visual information specialist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Kerri Spero, a visual information specialist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Graphics and Digital Imaging Branch, was recognized as the Navy Civilian Graphic Designer of the Year Award in part for her work on exhibits for Navy Day held at the New Bedford Whaling Museum in Massachusetts. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Public & Congressional Affairs Division has won four Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards that recognize exceptional work by individuals and communication teams throughout the Navy.



Kerri Spero, a resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, who is a visual information specialist in Division Newport’s Graphics and Digital Imaging Branch, has won two individual awards — the Navy Civilian Graphic Designer of the Year Award and an award in the Graphic Design-Animation category.



As a visual information specialist, Spero provides a variety of graphics and imaging services for all levels of the Division Newport command including original visual treatments for printed publications, electronic display and exhibits and the visual aspects of video productions. Her work the 150th Anniversary exhibit panels, Research Commons campaign, Hack Fridays campaign, a collaborative exhibit for Navy Day at New Bedford Whaling Museum, identity design for NUWC News, and animation for the video “Future 70: The Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department” earned her the prestigious honor as Graphic Designer of the Year. Her creativity on the animation project earned her an additional honor in the Graphic Design-Animation category.



Public Affairs personnel who collaborated on two projects also earned recognition in the Audio Short-Form Production category and in the Audio Long-Form Production category. The first winning entry was “Introducing the Knot” and the second winning entry was, “The Knot: Featuring Trevor Kelly-Bissonnette.” The team included Julie Henry, branch head of Submarine Training, Logistics and Fleet Support, and Trevor Kelly-Bissonnette, international customer advocate.



This highly competitive Navy-wide awards program recognizes exceptional work by military and civilian broadcast journalists, graphic designers, writers, photographers, public affairs practitioners, mass communication specialists, and videographers. It also fosters an environment of innovation and growth, leading to more effective communication programs.



