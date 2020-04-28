Refocus on resiliency during COVID-19

TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Hawaii -- A newly revised resiliency program is currently underway in Regional Health Command-Pacific.



With COVID-19 changing the way the Army does things, Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Baker, RHC-P’s master resiliency trainer, is revamping the resiliency program – making sure it, too, remains resilient and relevant during these times.



Before COVID-19, the resiliency program entailed monthly classroom instruction, one-on-one deskside instruction, and teleconferences. Now, with no classroom instruction during COVID-19, the program is transitioning to provide online training and resources for staff, especially for those who are currently teleworking.



“As we adjust individually and collectively to COVID-19, we’ve had to make operational adjustments, and in doing so, found it’s also a good time to reinvigorate the importance of individual and organizational resilience,” said Baker.



Baker’s revised three-tiered program includes weekly themes, a resiliency tip of the day and weekly teleconferences for RHC-P headquarters staff at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and in Hawaii.



In expanding how these messages are delivered across the region, a resiliency tip, in line with the weekly theme, will be emailed out to staff and also be given during staff calls at the beginning of the week. Information will be quick, retainable, relatable, and in line with the Army’s Comprehensive Soldier and Family Fitness, Performance Triad, and Ready and Resilient programs.



“This new program will allow staff to build up their resiliency capacity as individuals across all domains, to include: physical, mental, psychological, spiritual; so they can adapt effectively and quickly across any number of unknowns that may come up in the future,” said Baker.



The first week’s theme will focus on energy management. Other possible themes include physical resiliency, diet, lifestyle, sleep and spiritual, Baker said.



“Although these programs are primarily targeted for military personnel, civilians can also apply a lot of this information into their daily lives as well,” he added.



As the organization looks to getting back to the new ’normal’ with COVID-19, this revised program will continue providing resources and information to staff within RHC-P.



