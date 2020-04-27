Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swamp Fox salute medical professionals during statewide flyover

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Story by Capt. Stephen Hudson 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    F-16s from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing paid tribute to the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a round-the-state flyover, Monday, April 27.

    The Swamp Fox F-16s flew over more than 60 hospitals under a bright blue Carolina sky to the cheers of thousands of spectators who waved American flags as the jets passed overhead. The flyover was closely coordinated as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE, saluting those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

    “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock, taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “Our intent is to boost morale in our Great State.”

    Pilots from the 169th Fighter Wing train for a variety of mission skill sets in order to maintain combat readiness for the defense of our state and nation. Additionally, the unit provides around-the-clock Aerospace Control Alert for the defense of our homeland, while also responding to state and national emergencies as directed by the Governor of South Carolina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 15:05
    Story ID: 368707
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Fox salute medical professionals during statewide flyover, by Capt. Stephen Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    NGB
    flyover
    ANG
    National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW
    AFFLyover
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    AFSalutes
    AirForceSalutes
    In This Together
    Operation American Resolve
    COVIDS19NationalGuard: SC Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT