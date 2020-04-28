Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Fleet and Family Support Center and Department of Veterans Affairs host Women’s Health Transition Training

In partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hosted the VA Women’s Health Transition Virtual Training on Apr. 16.



“Our FFSC was asked to sponsor this class with the VA to educate active duty servicewomen, who plan to transition, on the women’s health and mental health care services available to them,” said Lori Thomas, Work and Family Life Program Lead at NSA Hampton Roads FFSC.



This women veteran-led training covered the transformed culture of VA; women’s health and mental health care services; eligibility for enrollment in VA care; post separation health care ownership; and available transition support services.



“The [VA] Women’s Health Services, in partnership with the Air Force Women’s Initiative Team, worked together under the auspices of the VA/DoD Health Executive Committee, the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Curriculum Working Group, the Interagency TAP Working Group and the TAP Senior Steering Group to develop and pilot a women’s health training program for servicewomen transitioning from the military to the civilian sector,” said Dr. Nancy Maher, Analyst at Comprehensive Women's Health Services, VA Women's Health Services in Washington D.C. “The VA Women’s Health Transition Training Program was established to increase awareness of women’s health services offered by VA among transitioning servicewomen with the goal of increasing their enrollment into and utilization of VA health care.”



The training was initially scheduled to be held at the Work and Family Life Center at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it had to be held virtually.



Among the women who attended the four-hour training was Cmdr. Gail Mulleavy from Military Sealift Command, who wanted to ensure that she was prepared for her upcoming retirement.



“Although I have attended local retirement classes before, I felt this class would provide more information specific to females,” she said.



Approximately 20 women attended the virtual training which was open to active duty service women who planned to transition to Civilian or Reserve/National Guard status within the next calendar year and had completed the TAP course.



“I liked that it gave an in-depth review of female specific health care programs including reproductive services, maternity care, mental health services, newborn care, gynecological care and musculoskeletal care,” said Cmdr. Terra Gray from NSA Hampton Roads.



The female-only environment allowed participants to feel safe and secure with discussing various health care concerns and needs.



“The training was led by a female veteran who uses VA health care, thus there is an immediate trust and relatability factor among the participants, that given their feedback, is key to the success of this program in increasing enrollment into the VA,” said Maher.



According to the VA, the training is intended to complement the existing TAP class to provide all servicewomen with specific women’s health information that will aid the transition to civilian life.



“The ultimate goal is to increase enrollment into and utilization of VA healthcare once they separate from the military,” said Maher.



Gray said that she would take another course like this in the future and was happy with the topics that were covered.



“I wanted a deeper understanding of the women’s health services available to myself and my service members within the VHA health care system and how to more effectively and efficiently commence the enrollment process,” she said. “I will definitely take this course again as a refresher as I get closer to retirement and start my transition.”



Several FFSCs around the Hampton Roads area will be sponsoring the VA with future Women’s Health Transition Trainings.



“The VA continues to improve the services available for women veterans,” said Thomas. “[The VA] understands the need to change the culture in ensuring that women veterans have the best health and mental health care services needed.”

