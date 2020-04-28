Dining facilities still serving Airmen with carry out meals

Photo By Todd Cromar | Airman 1st Class Logan Parent, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is handed his...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Airman 1st Class Logan Parent, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is handed his lunch by Rosa Godinez, Hillcrest Dining Facility food services, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 23, 2020. The food services contractor, Native Resource Development Company, Inc., is continuing to provide carry out meals for the base’s Airmen during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping the dining facility extra clean and sanitized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Hill Air Force Base dining facility employees continue to serve the base’s Airmen with carry out meals while following strict sanitation guidance to keep everyone healthy and safe.



“It is a team effort that will get us all through this pandemic,” said Mike McCoy, 75th Force Support Squadron food service.



He said employees are wearing personal protective equipment during all aspects of the service process of receiving food products, food preparation, serving of carry out meals, acceptance of payments and maintaining social distancing.



Hours of operation for both Hillcrest Dining Facility and Fast Eddie's Grab-n-Go Facility continue to operate regular hours:



Hillcrest



Monday-Friday

Breakfast: 5:30-8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m-1 p.m. Dinner: 5-7 p.m.



Saturday-Sunday

Breakfast: 9-10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinner: 5:30-7 p.m.



Sunday-Thursday

Midnight Meals: 10:30 p.m.-midnight



*Open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on UTA weekends and federal holidays



Fast Eddie’s



Monday- Friday



Breakfast 6-8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinner 5-7 p.m.



Saturday-Sunday

Closed



*Flight line access only. Closed federal holidays.