HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
Hill Air Force Base dining facility employees continue to serve the base’s Airmen with carry out meals while following strict sanitation guidance to keep everyone healthy and safe.
“It is a team effort that will get us all through this pandemic,” said Mike McCoy, 75th Force Support Squadron food service.
He said employees are wearing personal protective equipment during all aspects of the service process of receiving food products, food preparation, serving of carry out meals, acceptance of payments and maintaining social distancing.
Hours of operation for both Hillcrest Dining Facility and Fast Eddie's Grab-n-Go Facility continue to operate regular hours:
Hillcrest
Monday-Friday
Breakfast: 5:30-8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m-1 p.m. Dinner: 5-7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
Breakfast: 9-10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinner: 5:30-7 p.m.
Sunday-Thursday
Midnight Meals: 10:30 p.m.-midnight
*Open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on UTA weekends and federal holidays
Fast Eddie’s
Monday- Friday
Breakfast 6-8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinner 5-7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday
Closed
*Flight line access only. Closed federal holidays.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2020 14:38
|Story ID:
|368700
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dining facilities still serving Airmen with carry out meals, by Richard Essary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
