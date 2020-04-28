Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dining facilities still serving Airmen with carry out meals

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Story by Richard Essary 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
    Hill Air Force Base dining facility employees continue to serve the base’s Airmen with carry out meals while following strict sanitation guidance to keep everyone healthy and safe.

    “It is a team effort that will get us all through this pandemic,” said Mike McCoy, 75th Force Support Squadron food service.

    He said employees are wearing personal protective equipment during all aspects of the service process of receiving food products, food preparation, serving of carry out meals, acceptance of payments and maintaining social distancing.

    Hours of operation for both Hillcrest Dining Facility and Fast Eddie's Grab-n-Go Facility continue to operate regular hours:

    Hillcrest

    Monday-Friday
    Breakfast: 5:30-8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m-1 p.m. Dinner: 5-7 p.m.

    Saturday-Sunday
    Breakfast: 9-10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinner: 5:30-7 p.m.

    Sunday-Thursday
    Midnight Meals: 10:30 p.m.-midnight

    *Open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on UTA weekends and federal holidays

    Fast Eddie’s

    Monday- Friday

    Breakfast 6-8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinner 5-7 p.m.

    Saturday-Sunday
    Closed

    *Flight line access only. Closed federal holidays.

