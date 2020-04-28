Mental Health - taking care of Soldiers and Airmen

It’s not often that we and our significant others are forced to work from home, possibly with kids at our sides all-day who still must complete school either online, or be homeschooled. Right now however, this is the “new norm” for many American households.



The question becomes, how can we learn to deal with such a monumental change that is supposed to be ‘temporary’ yet stands to be extended with the “stay home, stay safe order”?



There are effects that are not only physical, but they also take a toll on the psyche and mental states for many. This is a shared trauma, that quite frankly, the entire globe is experiencing at practically the same time.



Vermont Army National Guard’s behavioral health specialist, Army Sgt. Christina Lazelle discussed potential behavioral alterations from the pandemic.



“This isn’t anybody’s normal, so everybody, their routines are disrupted, just acknowledging that and realizing that even if you feel like you’re doing ok, that this isn’t normal for you,” Lazelle said. “Watching out for the other people around you, the other Soldiers and Airmen or your families even, and if you notice they are acting differently, aside from this all going on just checking in.”



Lazelle who is assigned to support the State of Vermont with the nearly 200 Soldiers and Airmen activated to the state’s response to COVID-19 and available for patient care, set up an office in a spare room at the Champlain Valley Exposition facility in Essex Junction.



There, members of the Vermont National Guard designed, constructed and are staffing a 400-bed alternate healthcare facility in three rooms of the expo hall as a relief for anticipated bed-space needs as the pandemic continues.



In her role as a traditional guardsman and full-time employee of the Vermont National Guard, she works with members in many supporting functions.



Not always something to cross the mind during a pandemic, is how to connect and support yourself and others through these times. Lazelle suggested a positive distraction to occupy your free time that results in something you can be proud of for accomplishing.



She offered a simple list of activities that can take as little as 5 minutes. A simple walk or heartbeat-elevating run, to a relaxing music background with a book or puzzle after a long day of the new norm. Consider cleaning the house or working on a project that's been put on hold as a fix to increasing positivity in the abrupt routine change.



“When someone has tunnel vision, looking at the worst case scenario and everything is going wrong, finding something positive to focus on rather than the bad is a start,” she added.



While self-care is part of the battle, connecting with people can be one of the most difficult tasks with the implementation of stay-at-home advice and social distancing measures.



Sending a text to a friend or relative is a way to connect, true, but without the natural ability to use body language and inflection, it can be disconnecting as well.



A few avenues offered on connecting by Lazelle include setting up a video chat through an app or service, sending a letter or even starting a pen pal relationship. A way to include the family is to have children create crafts or drawings and mail to relatives or friends.



Many community health agencies have built in teleworking abilities and services if you or someone you know is struggling. There are also avenues through primary care providers to seek professional help and connecting.



Realizing that the environment we are all in right now can make for health hazards is important, but maintaining physical health is equally important as mental health. Wearing a mask all day is changing water intake amounts, I can attest to that myself.



Lazelle reminds everyone to get plenty of sleep and eat healthy meals. Nutrition and self-care will impact mental health.



So how do you take a break? In a constant news cycle of COVID-19 response and updates on every website and social media platform, there are ways to separate from the cyclical pandemic negativity.



Taking a break doesn’t mean ignoring what is happening around us, but rather a way to reset. Lazelle offered a few accessible tips to consider while pausing the busy mind. A guided meditation or imagery sequence, even journaling may provide a momentary relief.



Now a seemingly constant part of our routine, sometimes setting our cellphones on silent or turning them off momentarily will do more good than harm.



A positive report to her office since the Vermont National Guard was activated in March, was receiving buddy-check requests from service members, simply asking that Lazelle make a stop by a few work areas to check-in. Now, knowing the benefits of mental health treatment has led it to losing the stigma it may have had in the past.



When asked about the experience of working from the alternate healthcare facility, she was excited to see the attention the Vermont National Guard’s medical sections were receiving and the amount of hours of training and real-world experience the Soldiers and Airmen were getting in addition to their drill weekends.



Not that anyone imagined we’d be in this situation, there was another chord of positivity reflected on from Lazelle.



“We practice for different events, but nothing could come close to what everybody’s gaining through this.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Date Posted: 04.28.2020 14:35 Story ID: 368694 Location: ESSEX, VT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental Health - taking care of Soldiers and Airmen, by 1st Lt. Chelsea Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.