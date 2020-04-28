Fallen EOD Warriors to be Honored at NAVSCOLEOD Memorial Ceremony

By Joseph J. Severino, Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Public Affairs Officer



EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 51st annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Memorial Ceremony will be available at https://eodwarriorfoundation.org/events at 9:00 a.m., May 2.



The original memorial structure was dedicated on June 12, 1970 in Indian Head, Maryland. It consisted of four white cenotaphs -- one for each branch of service -- and was faced with bronze tablets containing the names of EOD technicians whom died in the line of duty.



After Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (NAVSCOLEOD) was consolidated onboard Eglin Air Force Base, the original memorial was disassembled and redesigned. The new structure consists of a single white wall faced with four bronze tablets identifying the names of the fallen. A brick from one of the original cenotaphs was incorporated into the current memorial by entombing it within the concrete wall.



The wall currently honors 341 fallen EOD warriors from 1942 to the present.



Two EOD technicians will be memorialized this year, honoring the ultimate sacrifice they made for our nation. Army Sgt. James Johnston, who was killed in action on June 25, 2019 while serving in Afghanistan, and Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class James P. Devenny, who was killed while on duty, Jan. 25, 1944 while serving at Hunters Point Navy Yard, San Francisco.



NAVSCOLEOD will also recognize Coast Guard Lt. Thomas J.E. Crotty, already on the wall, for his remains repatriation. Crotty died on July 19, 1942 while serving in Cabanatuan Prison Camp, Philippines during World War II.



If you have questions or require more information please contact Joseph Severino at joseph.severino@navy.mil or 850-882-7829.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Date Posted: 04.28.2020 13:45 Story ID: 368686 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen EOD Warriors to be Honored at NAVSCOLEOD Memorial Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.