Army Reserve Sustainment Command Deploys Contracting and Acquisition Experts to stop spread of COVID-19

The Army Reserve Sustainment Command headquartered out of Birmingham, Alabama deploys their subject matter experts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus.



The ARSC’s mission is to deliver global materiel readiness, contracting, acquisition, and Logistics and Civil Augmentation Program capability in support of the warfighter through Army Materiel Command and Defense Contract Management Agency.



Prior to COVID-19, the MOB team would typically have several months to prepare Soldiers for mobilization and deployment both stateside and overseas.



However, COVID-19 called for immediate action and the ARSC MOB team had to quickly identify personnel and ensure they were medically and physically fit. They had to then ensure that their military occupational specialties were compatible with the needs of the mission.



“Combating a pandemic is new to the Army Reserve Sustainment Command. We understand the importance of urgency as our support is needed to save lives. We knew this was bigger than just us,” said Maj. Craig A. Flowers, ARSC Mobilization Officer in Charge.



Sgt. Katavia Parker is the Mobilization Medical Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer. Parker was critical in the process of mobilizing well over 100 Soldiers within a few days, something that has never been done within the ARSC. Her ingenuity and hard work allowed the MOB team to identity and finalize the Soldiers of the Logistics and Civil Augmentation Program and Army Contracting Command-Army Reserve Element to deploy in support of stopping the spread of COVID-19.



The LOGCAP and ACC-ARE have deployed to several bases across the United States. Washington, North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and Virginia are some of their locations.



These soldiers will provide contracting oversight with contracting support for the Army Reserve 377th Theater Sustainment Command, Army Materiel Command and the Army Sustainment Command in support of stopping the spread of COVID-19.



ARSC LOGCAP soldiers received training during their first week of mobilization at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois before being sent to their individual location supporting one of the active component Army Field Sustainment Brigades.



“I know our soldiers are eager and ready to make a difference in the fight of COVID-19. Every soldier makes a difference in this operation,” said LOGCAP Support Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel W. Arndt.

