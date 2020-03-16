Photo Essay: Rail Work at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Canadian Pacific Railway work on the railroad grade March 16, 2020, that...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Canadian Pacific Railway work on the railroad grade March 16, 2020, that cuts through South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of regular maintenance of the rail line. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol) see less | View Image Page

Workers with Canadian Pacific Railway worked on the railroad grade March 16 and 26, 2020, that cuts through South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was part of regular maintenance of the rail line. Rail also is one of Fort McCoy's strategic transportation capabilities.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



