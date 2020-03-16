Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Rail Work at Fort McCoy

    Rail Work at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Canadian Pacific Railway work on the railroad grade March 16, 2020, that...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Workers with Canadian Pacific Railway worked on the railroad grade March 16 and 26, 2020, that cuts through South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work was part of regular maintenance of the rail line. Rail also is one of Fort McCoy's strategic transportation capabilities.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 11:44
    Story ID: 368672
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Rail Work at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Canadian Pacific Railway
    rail maintenance

    • LEAVE A COMMENT