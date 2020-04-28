Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station chapel takes ministry services digital

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Story by Lisa Tourtelot 

    Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans

    Although COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the habits of regular churchgoers, the NAS JRB New Orleans Good Shepherd Chapel has numerous alternatives to meet the needs of their parishioners.

    “We still offer our 11 a.m. Sunday morning Protestant worship service via the Chapel Facebook page, as well as confidential counseling, command advisement, and helping service members and their families find places to worship to fit their religious beliefs,” said Lt. Cmdr. Johnathan Bush, chaplain and Walker, La., native.

    Bush is a Baptist minister and leads the Sunday 11:00 A.M. Protestant services.

    Catholic mass, Bible study, and other gatherings are canceled until further notice.

    While digital-only ministry options can be frustrating or disheartening for regular churchgoers, the dangers of group gatherings cannot be ignored.

    “While I can understand the desire to worship in person, I do not think it is worth the risk to potentially unknowingly infect someone with COVID-19,” said Bush. “I know that we do not have to be physically in the same place to worship God. We can worship in spirit from our homes as we participate in a virtual service. I know God hears our worship and prayers just the same, for we are gathered in one spirit. Besides, digitally, you don't have to worry about anyone thinking you sing off key.”

    In addition to digital ministry, Navy Region Southeast offers the Chaplain Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO). This program usually offers in-person seminars, retreats, and myriad workshops. Since social distancing measures have been in place, CREDO has moved many of its offerings to the digital sphere.

    CREDO programs are free and available to service members and their families.

    Parishioners may still be feeling disconnected, but Bush believes there are numerous ways to maintain feelings of community.

    “I know that this is a time of fear and isolation for many people, but I also know it does not have to be this way,” said Bush. “Together we can be a source of strength to one another and help those who might need encouraging. Reach out to those you know, those you work with and see how they are doing. Wave over the fence at your neighbor and see how they are doing. As you put the needs of others first, you realize your own concerns tend to fade in the background.”

    NAS JRB New Orleans chapel services can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GoodShepherdChapel

    For more information about CREDO Southeast, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CREDO.Southeast

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 13:51
    Story ID: 368670
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station chapel takes ministry services digital, by Lisa Tourtelot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

