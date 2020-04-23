Fort Stewart NCO Academy conducts first virtual BLC in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | Spc. Derek Greaves, a public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | Spc. Derek Greaves, a public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, works on an assignment for the Basic Leader Course on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 23, 2020. The Fort Stewart Noncommissioned Officer Academy recently transitioned BLC from a resident course to a virtual course due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino) see less | View Image Page

The Fort Stewart Noncommissioned Officer Academy recently transitioned the Basic Leader Course from a resident course to a virtual course due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



BLC is an Army course aimed to teach corporals and specialists leadership skills and prepare them to take on the role of a sergeant. Traditionally, the students come in on day zero with all the necessary paperwork and take the Army Physical Fitness Test, followed by roughly 20 days of face-to-face instruction on various subjects to shape them into leaders. Instructors share experiences that open discussions amongst the class, and students answer each other's questions.



Staff Sgt. Heather Dawson, a small group leader at the NCOA, has been instructing BLC for a year and a half.



“The virtual BLC is the same but is being ran through Blackboard,” said Dawson. “The only significant difference is that we do not get face-to-face time.”



Dawson said her platoon begins each morning with an attendance discussion, which is followed by group activities through Google Docs and Google Slides. In this way, instructors can evaluate individual leadership skills and identify who may need a little bit more coaching and practice. The day concludes with a final discussion.



“You have to hold the Soldiers to higher standards in this situation,” said Dawson. “They are all working from home, so it’s all about seeing who is able to avoid distractions and willing to put in work from home.”



Spc. Ariel Ide, a human resources specialist assigned to Signal Intelligence Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, said she would compare virtual BLC to an online college class, yet more intense because it is packed into 22 days online, covering a large variety of leadership skills and Army tasks and regulations.



“My favorite part of the course has been being able to do the work in my own space,” said Ide. “Since I was teleworking before the course started, I already have everything I need right next to me at all times. If I can’t sleep and have an essay due in two days, I can easily reach over at 2 [A.M.] and start working if I need to.”



Ide said a significant skill the students are learning is adapting to change. As the first class to conduct BLC virtually, these future NCOs are in the frontlines leading by example, and their input about the course will be invaluable to future iterations.