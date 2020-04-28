NSA Naples Community Donates Food to Local Italian Community

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo | Boccolino Stanislao, a local national employee at the NSA Naples commissary, loads a...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo | Boccolino Stanislao, a local national employee at the NSA Naples commissary, loads a van with food to be donated to the local Italian community, Apr. 24, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donavan K. Patubo) see less | View Image Page

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Religious Ministries Department secured the donation of three pallets of various food and non-perishable items for the local Italian community, Apr. 24, 2020.



The donation is part of a new program led by the Religious Ministries department which helps to provide the most basic of necessities to families in need.



“This is a new program and already starting strong,” said Cmdr. Gary Foshee, NSA Naples command chaplain. “Last week two car loads of food were sent off to two separate organizations in town.”



The recent outbreak of the coronavirus (i.e. COVID-19) has left citizens of Italy feeling the financial strain of a nationwide lockdown. This is especially true for those who are already struggling to put food on the table. These donations help reduce the strain that many families are feeling by ensuring that those in need don’t have to go without.



“There are many local families who have been affected by the virus who are struggling to purchase meals to feed their family,” Foshee said. “The chapel wanted to help members from the local [Naples] community and show them that U.S. military personnel care about the local community and are thankful for all the help the community has provided us throughout the years.”



The most recent donation will be delivered to the Youth Catholic Association, Associazione Gioventu Cattolica, an organization that assists about 600 families in downtown Naples who are in need. While the donation comes at a time when families may need it more than ever, it is not the first time the organization has felt the generosity of the NSA Naples community.



“This is the umpteenth display of affection from the U.S. Military for our children and their families,” said Gianfranco Wurzburger, president of the Youth Catholic Association. “It is a demonstration of great solidarity to see the union between people, especially during this time for the city of Naples and the whole world.”



The religious ministries team is actively involved with the local community to ensure the donated items are sent out to people in need and has already received thank you letters from local charities for helping them during this world crisis. Foshee says this program will become a weekly procedure for the religious ministries team and they look forward to new friendships and lasting relationships with partner forces and local community members here in Italy.



“There is always a person, a family, or a community in need of assistance,” said Foshee. “It especially applies during the pandemic we are all facing currently. If a difference can be made, the Religious Ministries [program] is here to help. Our mission as a religious ministries team is to support not only our military personnel, but the local community as well.”



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.