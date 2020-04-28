COVID EXPRESS_NSA Naples Supports Critical Flight Missions During COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | From right, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. Todd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From right, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Abrahamson, Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) (AWF) 2nd Class Susan Ioja and Lt. Claire Garrova, a naval aviator, all assigned to NSA Naples, pose for a picture before flying viral panels to Ramstein, Germany, for testing, Apr. 2, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Sherrion Robinson) see less | View Image Page

By Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Sherrion Robinson



Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples is providing mission essential support to the Sigonella and Naples communities by conducting critical flight missions to help fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Italy.



Though the rest of Italy is on lockdown, operations have not ceased in support of essential missions on board NSA Naples. Naval aviators and enlisted aircrew assigned to the installation continue with steadfast drive and motivation towards their mission of service to the fleet, as well as their host nation. These dedicated servicemembers are delivering COVID-19 medical samples from Sigonella and Naples to Ramstein, Germany, on flights now being referred to as the “COVID Express.”



“Transporting these samples is helping the broader community in Italy because Italian medical facilities don’t have to also run our test samples. The ‘COVID Express’ also supports mission readiness because we get our samples tested right away,” said Lt. Claire Garrova, a naval aviator assigned to NSA Naples. “These flights also allow the Italians more capacity to run tests for their own citizens by alleviating Italian medical facilities from having to also run tests for the U.S. military.”



The hazards and risks associated with transporting test samples are assessed daily, and proper action is taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all personnel involved.



“The aircrew have no reason to worry because there are adequate preventive measures in place,” said Chief Air Traffic Controller Shawn Powers, air operations departmental chief petty officer. “We ensure all aircraft at the NSA air terminal are sanitized before and after every flight. We also have every aircrew assessed by a medical team before and after their flights to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.”



In addition to the flight crew, civilian, military, and Italian local national members of the ground team also support the mission with flight plan filing, refueling evolutions, and aircraft maintenance to ensure mission accomplishment. All personnel adhere to Department of Defense regulations requiring a minimum six feet of physical distancing, and personal protective equipment when essential mission activities make the six foot separation impossible.



COVID-19 has made 2020 one of Italy’s most challenging years ever as a nation. COVID-19 has become a full-blown pandemic, affecting countries around the world. As the global fight to prevent the spread of the virus continues, service members onboard NSA Naples take pride in doing what they can to help all those who are affected.



“I feel good knowing that I am a part of the solution by helping fly samples from Naples and Sigonella to Ramstein, Germany for testing,” said Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) (AWF) 2nd Class Susan Ioja, a crew member stationed at NSA Naples.



NSA Naples continues to operate under Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Abrahamson’s mission statement of “The 4 Do’s” despite the worldwide crisis. “The 4 Do’s” are: Do the basics right; Do the right thing; Do respect yourself and your peers; and Do enjoy what you do. This mission statement is clearly foremost in the minds of the naval aviators and enlisted aircrew as they continue to fly proud - providing mission essential assistance wherever and whenever needed.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



For more news about NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve on board the installation, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.