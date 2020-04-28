School Liaison Office keeps families, educators connected during COVID-19

The RAF Lakenheath/Mildenhall School Liaison Office, along with Child and Youth Education Services, is providing students and their families programs at home to help continue their education virtually and stay connected during COVID-19.



The SLO serves 3,418 students assigned to RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath and helps advocate, advise, and alliance-build for families, schools, commanders, and US/UK communities, providing opportunities and information necessary for children to succeed in any academic environment.



“I have a lot of different functions in this office and one is being an advocate for the children and making sure their education needs are being met,” said Erin Chae, CYES Supervisory School Liaison Specialist. “My responsibility is to make sure that the families on and off base feel that they’re still supported in this.”



During this period of uncertainty, Chae said, the CYES-School Liaison Office is focused on ensuring all students and families are provided the necessary resources for a successful digital education experience.



“We have to make sure that the military children and their families are being recognized and taken care of in the way they would’ve been had we still had a normal routine,” said Chae.



Meredith Camilletti, Installation Advisory Committee Chairperson and School Advisory Committee Chairperson for Liberty Intermediate School, said the virtual learning for students was set up within five days of closing the Department of Defense Education Activity schools on base.



“They’ve done a tremendous job keeping the students and parents on track and engaged,” said Camilletti. “I truly applaud all of the efforts of the administrators, teachers, parents, and students for making this new education venture work for our community.”



In addition to supporting the virtual learning environment, the SLO actively engages families on social media, sharing links to webinars and local resources, and creating virtual challenges throughout April, the Month of the Military Child.



For up to date school information and a comprehensive list of education resources, visit the RAF Lakenheath/Mildenhall School Liaison Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RafLakenheathMildenhallSchoolLiaisonOffice/

