Spangdahlem Chaplains remotely provide spiritual guidance during COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused challenges for service members, civilians and families. As Saber Nation fights through the pandemic, Spangdahlem Air Base Chaplains are working hard to ensure individuals have the support they need to cope with the situation.



To provide support to members of the 52nd Fighter Wing, the Spangdahlem AB Chapel added some additional programs.



“The chapel is providing virtual and telephonic counseling for all of our normal counseling reasons, whether they are COVID-19 related or not, such as marriage counseling, dealing with work stress, anything like that,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chaplain Jacqueline Pippin, 52nd Mission Support Group chaplain.



Some individuals may prefer meeting with someone in person.



“In addition to virtual and telephonic counseling, we always have a chaplain occupying the chapel building during duty hours,” Pippin said. “So if someone needs a chaplain to be physically present, that is available as well.”



The base chaplains want everyone to know they are available to provide any support needed and people should reach out for any matter that they are struggling with.



“I think it is important to note that there is no issue too small to talk to a chaplain about,” Pippin said. “People sometimes worry about reaching out because they do not want to be a burden. That is a normal thing to feel, but it is our job and we love it. If people want to talk about a bad day they are having or are feeling down and they are not sure why, we are available for that. If they want to talk about how they miss their family or are disappointed about cancelled leave, we are available for that. Those issues might feel small in the grand scheme of things, but they are very important for people to get off of their hearts and tell someone else.”



The base chapel is also offering normal Sunday services virtually on their Facebook page, “Spangdahlem AB Chaplain Corps.”



“On Sundays, we have a Catholic virtual service at 10 a.m. and a Protestant virtual service at 12:30 p.m.,” said U.S. Air Force Captain James Calledo, 52nd Medical Group and 702nd Munitions Support Squadron chaplain.



The base chapel noticed their service attendance increase with the provided virtual services.



“Since we have started our virtual services on Sunday, our service attendance has quadrupled as people have watched online,” Pippin said. “Part of the sacred work that military chaplains do is that we go out and meet people where they are.”



The chapel also started an online video program to support resiliency and motivation while dealing with COVID-19.



“We started what we are calling ‘Nurturing the SHOW,’ for which SHOW stands for Spiritual Health of the Wing,” Pippin said. “Nurturing the SHOW is a video opportunity for people to learn about resiliency and motivational moments, to focus on what is happening at this time and to refocus on positive moments. The videos are posted on the Spangdahlem AB Chaplain Corps Facebook page every Monday.”



While the pandemic has presented challenges, Calledo noticed some positive aspects of the current situation.



“I have heard from people that now, more than ever, the bond they have with their family members has gotten stronger because children are at home being homeschooled and parents now have ample time to be with them,” Calledo said.



Calledo also recognized that this is a difficult time for some, and encouraged members of the 52nd FW to draw on hope and be resilient during this temporary challenge they face.



“During my Easter Mass, I quoted the Pope,” Calledo said. “During his Easter Vigil service, the Pope said, ‘There is something we have that can never be taken away from us, that we can get from Easter, it is that we have the fundamental right to hope.’ This reminded me of an acronym I read in an article: ’HOPE,’ which is ‘Hold On, Pain Ends.’ I think it is very appropriate now for us to invocate this in our hearts and minds.”



Chapel counseling services can be arranged by calling the base chapel at DSN 452-6711, commercial 06565616711 during duty hours or the base command post at DSN 452-6100, commercial 06565616100 after duty hours.

Date Posted: 04.28.2020
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE