8th SFS innovates with VR training

The 8th Security Forces Squadron training office has a Multiple Interactive Learning Objective System, giving service members the opportunity to accomplish their weapons training when a firing range isn’t available.



The MILO system is a virtual reality firing range, designed to train all branches of law enforcement, military, security and public safety agencies throughout the U.S. and the world, as well as all inbound members for their annual training. This is done by providing a fully immersive firing range training experience with features such as interactive use of force, tactical judgement and firearms training. The platform gives the user virtual and realistic hands-on training to enhance readiness.



The system has a camera rolling continuously, recording live audio and video of the trainees completing the training for review by the trainer and trainee during feedback sessions. The system provides trainees with a wide range of training opportunities, consisting of 21 categories and over 800 live action scenarios to include active shooter, domestic disturbances, routine traffic stops, suicidal ideation and target practice. Trainees can use weapons such as the Beretta M9, taser, baton, pepper spray and flashlight, making this system just as diverse as it is realistic.



“I am tasked with training the inbound Security Forces members on their annual Use of Force training,” said Senior Airman Halie Kritner, 8th SFS training office unit orientation training instructor. “I have the ability to change the scenarios based on how well our trainees are responding. If they are taking control of the situation, we can choose to de-escalate the scenario. However, if they don’t take control of the situation, we can choose to escalate the situation. There are playback features that give us the opportunity to debrief and show the trainees exactly where their response went wrong.”



U.S. Army personnel stationed at Kunsan AB use the system’s simulated indoor and outdoor firing range for small arms marksmanship, qualification and weapons handling. Security Forces augmentees are also tested on the system during their augmentation training for weapons familiarization and basic use of force scenarios and tactics.



With the ability to create full high definition training scenarios, the system administrators/unit training personnel are able to record footage throughout base facilities, helping members learn the layouts in a training environment first before having to respond to a real-life emergency.



“It saves us time,” said Kritner. “You don’t need to get role players for training, and spend time making sure the role players know what to do. Just turn the MILO on, load the carbon dioxide magazines and train.”



Overall, the MILO system’s range of capabilities and ease of use has revolutionized and optimized the way we are able to train our service members. It ensures that even when resources or facilities are unavailable, the Wolf Pack is always mission ready.

