Holloman 3-D printing enthusiasts produce comfort, safety care items

Two Holloman Airmen turn their 3-D printing hobby into a beneficial pastime by creating items for essential personnel across the nation, which began in March 2020.



In light of the current medical climate, Tech. Sgt. Kyle Good, 54th Operations Support Squadron and White Sands Missile Range Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, and his wife, Jamie Good; Staff Sgt. Jakob Powers and his wife, Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Powers; both 54th OSS air traffic controllers, created a nonprofit organization that uses 3-D printing as an avenue to provide support, comfortability and safety to essential personnel.



Using their personal funds, free time and generous donations to execute this mission, the four-man team found great solace knowing they could give back to the community in a meaningful way.



"Technical Sergeant Good reached out to me and said, ‘medical facilities have a need for these items’," said Jakob Powers. "Knowing I had the capability to make printed face-shield frames and face-covering extenders was all the motivation I needed to start producing these items on my very own 3-D printer."



A face-shield frame helps hold a plastic film in place, aiding in securing medical-grade masks to protect the provider's mouth and nose from potentially infectious fluids when caring for a patient. Face-covering extenders stretch across the back of the neck and are adjustable to the wearer's comfort providing essential workers a sense of comfort and relief.



"A face-covering extender helps reduce fatigue on individuals who wear surgical face-coverings all day," Jakob Powers. "It keeps the elastic bands off of their ears, which prevents rashes, chafing and general discomfort."



Jakob Powers’s business partner, Kyle Good, understands the benefits of these 3-D printed comfort items.



"The products we are creating help individuals who are required to wear a face-covering and interact with the public on a daily basis," said Kyle Good. "Mission essential personnel such as medical, fire and police officers would benefit greatly from using these items."



Although Jakob Powers and Kyle Good have been 3-D printing enthusiasts for the past few years, this was their first time printing such an impactful and vital product.

Not only is this team providing face-covering extenders and face-shields to local community agencies, but their efforts are also extending across the nation.



"We have reached eight states and 16 facilities to include hospitals, nursing homes, public schools and even a local restaurant," said Kyle Good. "We have now shipped or delivered 1,200 extenders in a span of 14 days, with more order requests coming in daily. We are currently sitting at 1,500 face-covering extender requests."



With orders pouring in, Jakob Powers and Kyle Good strongly encourage others to try their hand at producing 3-D medical care items in order to support their local and distant community members during this time.



While the process of making these medical care items lends to an indescribable feeling of satisfaction and community cohesion for these Airmen and their spouses, nothing compares to the feeling they get by making a difference to those they serve.



"Every hospital we have sent these items to has been extremely grateful and some have even asked for more," said Kyle Good. "They say these items are truly making a difference in their ability to provide medical care."

