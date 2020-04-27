Grace, safety and preparedness avail USS Pearl Harbor at Naval Surface Warfare Center—boosting combat systems readiness and self-sufficiency

PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, a pioneer in the field of computer science, often said, “A ship in port is safe; but that’s not what ships are built for.”



For Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), both the lethality and safety of USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) remained the primary concern of In-Service Engineering Agents when she arrived to Port Hueneme April 13 for Combat Systems Assessment and Training (CSAT).



“This was the first ship visit during COVID-19,” stated NSWC PHD Commanding Officer, Capt. Ray Acevedo. “We were ready to provide the best possible support in the environment despite the challenges and complexity.”



“Ultimately, everyone is trying to stay safe and provide a safe working environment for one another,” said CSAT Lead Engineer, Cherie Coronado.



Upon her arrival, engineers, technicians and logisticians donned their protective gear as part of the new procedures to combat the spread of COVID-19 during the worldwide pandemic. They brought aboard sanitized equipment and tools and maintained adequate distancing as much as possible, yet that did not slow down the training and assessments that commenced throughout the week.



“Operations Lead, Roxana Rangel, worked diligently to gather the personal protective equipment we would need to stay safe onboard,” stated Coronado. “That included working with the base’s 3D printing lab to create masks and face shields for each subject matter expert.”



The objective of the CSAT was to improve combat systems readiness and increase the ship’s force self-sufficiency. Supporting personnel included Warfare Center-enterprise collaboration with NSWC Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Division, NSWC Crane, NSWC Dahlgren Division, NSWC PHD Virginia Beach Detachment, and several industry partners.



The team assessed combat systems, radars, logistics, and publications, as well as provided more than 800 hours of hands-on training with the crew.



“Pearl Harbor is in a better state and more healthy,” said Coronado.



A deep-dive in underway replenishment:



During USS Pearl Harbor’s visit, PHD’s Underway Replenishment (UNREP) Team excelled in training for USS Pearl Harbor’s force. Emphasis was placed on the demonstration and understanding of all UNREP-related signals, procedures, safety precautions, proper line handling techniques, and emergency breakaway procedures.



They taught the ship’s crew how to rig and operate a 2.5-inch Spanline fuel-delivery rig off the shipboard crane.



“This unique ship-class (Harper’s Ferry) capability is rarely, if ever used in the fleet today,” said UNREP System Engineer, Rich Hadley.



The capability is essential in support of distributed maritime operations and operational logistics in contested maritime environments, including littoral operations. The ship is tasked with conducting a fueling to a Littoral Combat Ship during her next underway.



“Our teams meshed well together,” said USS Pearl Harbor Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Dean, during the CSAT outbrief. “There was not a person onboard who has ever had to do that before. The UNREP crew took our junior sailors through the whole evolution, and they were really stoked to do it because they had never seen it before. I’m very proud of my sailors and thank the PHD team for being as good as they are.”



NSWC PHD’s in-service engineering and customer support doesn’t stop at the wharf:



“The relationships the teams built doesn’t stop here,” stated Acevedo during the CSAT outbrief. “Our job is to support the fleet not just here, but always.”



As quickly as she dropped anchor and moored for grooming at NSWC PHD, USS Pearl Harbor had set sail, more lethal, ready and effective than before.



